Texas State freshman punter Darius Green celebrates the Bobcats first bowl game victory over Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice University
December 27, 2023
Texas State redshirt senior running back Jahmyl Jeter (28) carries the ball against Rice during the First Responder Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Texas State concludes historic season with first bowl victory in program history
December 27, 2023
Mars Velasquez (left), Zainab Alhatri (center) and Chinny Egbuna (right) standing next to risograph printer in the fabrication room, Dec. 1, 2023, in the Joann Cole Mitte building.
Risograph print club allows students and alumni to work with new printing medium
December 26, 2023
Construction company awarded contract for new on-campus STEM building
Construction company awarded contract for new on-campus STEM building
December 26, 2023
Corporal Haley Mclaren and Duke introducing the Mounted Patrol, Nov. 8, 2023, on the Quad.
Welcoming Texas States' new officers: Lyndon and Duke
December 25, 2023
Students reflect on a semester of treasured memories and lessons learned
Students reflect on a semester of treasured memories and lessons learned
December 24, 2023

2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice University

Kobe Arriaga, Multimedia Editor
December 27, 2023
  Texas State senior cornerback Kaleb Ford Dement is congratulated by president Kelly Damphousse during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne walks out of the tunnel alongside sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley ahead of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne awaits the field alongside sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley prior to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley walks onto the field alongside senior linebacker Brian Holloway, prior to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi splits the Rice defense during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State redshirt senior running back Jahmyl Jeter (28) carries the ball against Rice during the First Responder Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State junior wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins puts the moves on his defender after the catch versus Rice University in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State junior wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins attacks the Rice defense in red zone territory during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State junior wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (1) barks at his defender during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley discusses the play call with senior running back Jahmyl Jeter, during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley discusses the play call with senior running back Jahmyl Jeter, during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley prepares to snap the ball versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Senior linebacker Brian Holloway celebrates with the turnover chain after a pick-six versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) celebrates a second pick-six for senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State senior safety Shaun Holton is congratulated with the turnover chain during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State senior cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement is congratulated with the turnover chain during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State senior linebacker Brian Holloway hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State senior cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement greets a young fan after the victory over Rice University in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State senior linebacker Brian Holloway celebrates with his teammates after securing a victory over Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State football celebrates its first bowl game victory in school history after defeating Rice University in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Bobcats won 45-21.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State freshman punter Darius Green celebrates the Bobcats' first bowl game victory over Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State sophomore cornerback Joshua Eaton celebrates the Bobcats' first ever bowl game victory after defeating Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Junior defensive tackle Christian Rorie lifts the 2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Trophy after the victory over Rice University, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University

  Texas State redshirt senior running back Jahmyl Jeter (28) carries the ball against Rice during the First Responder Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

    Kobe Arriaga

    Kobe Arriaga
    2023+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl%3A+Texas+State+vs.+Rice+University
