2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice University

Texas State senior cornerback Kaleb Ford Dement is congratulated by president Kelly Damphousse during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne walks out of the tunnel alongside sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley ahead of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne awaits the field alongside sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley prior to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley walks onto the field alongside senior linebacker Brian Holloway, prior to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State junior wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins puts the moves on his defender after the catch versus Rice University in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley discusses the play call with senior running back Jahmyl Jeter, during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley discusses the play call with senior running back Jahmyl Jeter, during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) celebrates a second pick-six for senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State senior linebacker Brian Holloway celebrates with his teammates after securing a victory over Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football celebrates its first bowl game victory in school history after defeating Rice University in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Bobcats won 45-21.
Texas State sophomore cornerback Joshua Eaton celebrates the Bobcats’ first ever bowl game victory after defeating Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.