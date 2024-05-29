Hays+County+commemorates+fallen+soldiers+during+2024+Memorial+Day+Ceremony

For the 21st Memorial Day in a row, the Hays County community gathered despite the sweltering heat at the Hays County Veterans Memorial to honor local servicemen who were Killed in Action.

The ceremony consisted of speakers including San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson and Keynote Speaker U.S. Marine Jason White.

Community organizations such as Girl Scout Troop 1098, the Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band and the San Marcos High School Air Force JROTC participated in the event, making it a true community affair.

The ceremony included the placement of wreaths to honor those Killed in Action and the reading of local servicemen who gave their lives in major conflicts.