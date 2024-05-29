70° San Marcos
Hays County commemorates fallen soldiers during 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony

Meg Boles, Multimedia Reporter
May 28, 2024
  • Wreaths to commemorate servicemen killed in action are placed at the Hays County Veterans Memorial during the 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, near downtown San Marcos.

    Meg Boles
    Hays+County+commemorates+fallen+soldiers+during+2024+Memorial+Day+Ceremony

  • The Hays County Veterans Memorial displays the flags at half-mast to recognize those lost during the 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, at the Hays County Veterans Memorial near downtown San Marcos.

    Meg Boles
    Hays+County+commemorates+fallen+soldiers+during+2024+Memorial+Day+Ceremony

  • Veterans stand to be recognized at the 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, at the Hays County Veterans Memorial near downtown San Marcos.

    Meg Boles
    Hays+County+commemorates+fallen+soldiers+during+2024+Memorial+Day+Ceremony

  • Stephanie Brown, commander of VFW Post 3413, introduces the Keynote Speaker at the 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, at the Hays County Veterans Memorial near downtown San Marcos.

    Meg Boles
    Hays+County+commemorates+fallen+soldiers+during+2024+Memorial+Day+Ceremony

  • A veteran greets a San Marcos High School Air Force JROTC student at the 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, at the Hays County Veterans Memorial near downtown San Marcos.

    Meg Boles
    Hays+County+commemorates+fallen+soldiers+during+2024+Memorial+Day+Ceremony

  • Wreaths are placed at the Hays County Veterans Memorial during the 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony to commemorate servicemen killed in action, Monday, May 27, 2024, near downtown San Marcos.

    Meg Boles
    Hays+County+commemorates+fallen+soldiers+during+2024+Memorial+Day+Ceremony

  • U.S. Marine Jason White gives the Keynote Speech at the 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, at the Hays County Veterans Memorial near downtown San Marcos.

    Meg Boles
    Hays+County+commemorates+fallen+soldiers+during+2024+Memorial+Day+Ceremony

  • Veterans who attended the 2024 Memorial Day ceremony are recognized in front of the Hays County Veterans Memorial, Monday, May 27, 2024, near downtown San Marcos.

    Meg Boles
    Hays+County+commemorates+fallen+soldiers+during+2024+Memorial+Day+Ceremony

  • Girl Scout Troop 1098 leads the pledge of allegiance at the 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 27, 2024, at the the Hays County Veterans Memorial near downtown San Marcos.

    Meg Boles
    Hays+County+commemorates+fallen+soldiers+during+2024+Memorial+Day+Ceremony

  • U.S. Navy member David Franklin salutes the wreaths placed to honor service members who were killed in action, Monday, May 27, 2024, at the Hays County Veterans Memorial during the 2024 Memorial Day ceremony.

    Meg Boles
    Hays+County+commemorates+fallen+soldiers+during+2024+Memorial+Day+Ceremony
For the 21st Memorial Day in a row, the Hays County community gathered despite the sweltering heat at the Hays County Veterans Memorial to honor local servicemen who were Killed in Action.

The ceremony consisted of speakers including San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson and Keynote Speaker U.S. Marine Jason White.

Community organizations such as Girl Scout Troop 1098, the Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band and the San Marcos High School Air Force JROTC participated in the event, making it a true community affair.

The ceremony included the placement of wreaths to honor those Killed in Action and the reading of local servicemen who gave their lives in major conflicts.

