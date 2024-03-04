(Gallery) Texas State finishes 2-1 in Astros College Classic

The Texas State baseball team celebrates Chase Mora’s (2) game winning homerun against Houston in the Astros Foundation Classic, March 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) prepares while switching to the top of the inning against Houston in the Astros Foundation Classic, Friday, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) rounds first base after a hit during the game against Houston in the Astros Foundation Classic, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Texas State senior infielder Davis Powell (8) steps up to the plate to bat against Houston in the Astros Foundation Classic, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Texas State junior catcher Ian Collier (25) signs balls for children in the stands, March 3, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
Texas State senior pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) steps up to pitch as the third pitcher in the 4th inning, March 3, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) walks to 1st base, March 3, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
Texas State baseball celebrates a “boom” after sophomore infielder Chase Mora’s (2) grand slam, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) runs his grand slam, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) runs up to his team after making a grand slam, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
Texas State senior pitcher Jack Stroud (26) throws opening pitch, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
Texas State sophomore pitcher Taylor Seay (29) pitches the 3rd inning, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
Texas State President, Kelly Damphousse, and his wife, Beth Damphousse, talk to Chase Mora (2) prior to the game, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
Texas State baseball cheers on teammates during the last pitch of the game, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
Texas State baseball celebrates the win against the University of Texas, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
