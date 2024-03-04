77° San Marcos
Texas State baseball celebrates a boom after sophomore infielder Chase Moras (2) grand slam, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
(Gallery) Texas State finishes 2-1 in Astros College Classic
March 4, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State closes out Jeannine McHaney Classic with run-rule victory over New Mexico State
March 3, 2024
Jonnalys Soto receives her food from the line at Bobcat Quickie, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in San Marcos.
From taco stand to 'Downtown Legend': The Bobcat Quickie story
March 3, 2024
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates his grand slam, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Cardiac 'Cats: Texas State wins back-to-back thrillers to open College Classic
March 3, 2024
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins throws perfect game as Texas State avenges loss to UTEP on day two of McHaney Classic
March 2, 2024
A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State’s campus.
Tickets for the presidential debate to be limited for students
March 2, 2024

Carly Earnest
March 4, 2024
  • The Texas State baseball team celebrates Chase Mora’s (2) game winning homerun against Houston in the Astros Foundation Classic, March 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.

    Carly Earnest
  • Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) prepares while switching to the top of the inning against Houston in the Astros Foundation Classic, Friday, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.

    Carly Earnest
  • Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) rounds first base after a hit during the game against Houston in the Astros Foundation Classic, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.

    Carly Earnest
  • Texas State senior infielder Davis Powell (8) steps up to the plate to bat against Houston in the Astros Foundation Classic, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.

    Carly Earnest
  • Texas State junior catcher Ian Collier (25) signs balls for children in the stands, March 3, 2024, Minute Maid Park.

    Carly Earnest
  • Texas State senior pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) steps up to pitch as the third pitcher in the 4th inning, March 3, 2024, Minute Maid Park.

    Carly Earnest
  • Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) walks to 1st base, March 3, 2024, Minute Maid Park.

    Carly Earnest
  • Texas State baseball celebrates a “boom” after sophomore infielder Chase Mora’s (2) grand slam, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.

    Carly Earnest
  • Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) runs his grand slam, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.

    Carly Earnest
  • Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) runs up to his team after making a grand slam, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.

    Carly Earnest
  • Texas State senior pitcher Jack Stroud (26) throws opening pitch, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.

    Carly Earnest
  • Texas State sophomore pitcher Taylor Seay (29) pitches the 3rd inning, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.

    Carly Earnest
  • Texas State President, Kelly Damphousse, and his wife, Beth Damphousse, talk to Chase Mora (2) prior to the game, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.

    Carly Earnest
  • Texas State baseball cheers on teammates during the last pitch of the game, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.

    Carly Earnest
  • Texas State baseball celebrates the win against the University of Texas, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.

    Carly Earnest
More in Multimedia
Students check out different posters and papers on tables during the German contest, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, outside of Centennial Hall.
Star Snaps - Feb. 19-25: This Week in San Marcos
Texas State senior pitcher Otto Wofford (27) throws the ball to first base, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
(Gallery) Bobcat baseball wins one, loses two in Round Rock Classic
Texas State freshman punter Darius Green celebrates the Bobcats first bowl game victory over Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice University
A member of Palestine Solidarity SMTX holds a sign in support of Palestine, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
(Photo Gallery) Palestine Solidarity SMTX advocates for justice amidst war
This past week at Texas State
Texas State Baseball team walks onto the field before the game before Texas with their hands high, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Best Sports Picks March/April: A Photo Gallery



Donate to The University Star