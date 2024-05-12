73° San Marcos
Latest Stories
Texas State softball celebrate the win over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette at the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
(Photo Gallery) Texas State softball prevails in Sun Belt Conference tournament
May 12, 2024
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field win nine golds at Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, women's team takes championship
May 12, 2024
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a double during the game against Troy, Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State falls to Troy in game two of series
May 12, 2024
ZACHs crawling with Bobcats: students and alumni cross at nearby production
"ZACH's crawling with Bobcats": students and alumni cross at nearby production
May 12, 2024
Texas State senior utility J.J. Smith (25) high-fives Head Coach Ricci Woodard while running home during the Sun Belt tournament championship game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball sits atop the Sun Belt once again, dethrone Ragin' Cajuns in tournament championship
May 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) celebrates the game-winning home run during the Sun Belt conference semifinal game against South Alabama, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Zarate's walk-off home run sends Bobcats to Sun Belt tournament championship
May 11, 2024

(Photo Gallery) Texas State softball prevails in Sun Belt Conference tournament

Mandalyn Lewallen and Meg Boles
May 12, 2024
  • Texas State senior starting pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals matchup against Marshall, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

    Meg Boles
  • Texas State senior right fielder Anna Jones (14) celebrates a run over Marshall in the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

    Meg Boles
  • Texas State sophomore designated player Emilee Baker (1) celebrates a third base run with her coach during the game against Marshall, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

    Meg Boles
  • Texas State’s softball team huddles before an inning starts during the Sun Belt Conference semifinals against Marshall, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

    Meg Boles
  • The Texas State softball team shakes hands after defeating Marshall in the Sun Belt Conference semifinals, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

    Meg Boles
  • Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) rushes to first base during the Sun Belt Conference semifinals game against South Alabama, Friday, May 10, 2024 at Texas State Softball Stadium.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
  • Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the Sun Belt Conference semifinals game against South Alabama, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
  • Texas State softball celebrates the win over South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
  • Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) slides to second base during the Sun Belt Conference Championship versus the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
  • The Bobcats celebrate JJ Smith’s (25) home run against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
  • Texas State softball celebrate the win over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette at the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
  • Texas State softball celebrates its Sun Belt Conference Championship after defeating the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
  • Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) receives her trophy following the Sun Belt Conference Championship victory over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
  • The Texas State softball team celebrate with the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship trophy following the victory over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
Donate to The University Star