Star Snaps – Feb. 19-25: This Week in San Marcos

Texas State strutters dance their hiphop routine during the halftime show at the womens basketball game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State strutters take the court to hype up the crowd during break at the women’s basketball game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Students from La Grange High School move through their German folk choreography, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, outside of Centennial Hall.
Students from La Grange High School perform a number for their German folk dance competition, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Centennial Hall.
Two students from La Grange High School join in a partner dance during their German folk piece, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Centennial Hall.
Local Austin-based band, The Mallories, performs for the crowd at Alchemy Records, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in San Marcos.
Students check out different posters and papers on tables during the German contest, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, outside of Centennial Hall.
Texas State electrical engineering freshman James Dube takes a break during his climb to look back at his belay, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Student Recreation Center.
Congressman Greg Caser speaks to Geography Urban & Regional Planning sophomore Will Moore during a Q&A held with honor students, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at the Lampasas Honors Coffee Forum.
