Students check out different posters and papers on tables during the German contest, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, outside of Centennial Hall.
Star Snaps – Feb. 19-25: This Week in San Marcos

Felix Menke, Meg Boles, Lucas Kraft, and Mandalyn Lewallen
February 26, 2024
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Texas State strutters dance their hiphop routine during the halftime show at the womens basketball game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Star+Snaps+-+Feb.+19-25%3A+This+Week+in+San+Marcos

  • Texas State strutters take the court to hype up the crowd during break at the women’s basketball game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

    Mandalyn Lewallen
    Star+Snaps+-+Feb.+19-25%3A+This+Week+in+San+Marcos

  • Students from La Grange High School move through their German folk choreography, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, outside of Centennial Hall.

    Felix Menke
    Star+Snaps+-+Feb.+19-25%3A+This+Week+in+San+Marcos

  • Students from La Grange High School perform a number for their German folk dance competition, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Centennial Hall.

    Felix Menke
    Star+Snaps+-+Feb.+19-25%3A+This+Week+in+San+Marcos

  • Two students from La Grange High School join in a partner dance during their German folk piece, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Centennial Hall.

    Felix Menke
    Star+Snaps+-+Feb.+19-25%3A+This+Week+in+San+Marcos

  • Local Austin-based band, The Mallories, performs for the crowd at Alchemy Records, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in San Marcos.

    Lucas Kraft
    Star+Snaps+-+Feb.+19-25%3A+This+Week+in+San+Marcos

  • Local Austin-based band, The Mallories, performs for the crowd at Alchemy Records, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in San Marcos.

    Lucas Kraft
    Star+Snaps+-+Feb.+19-25%3A+This+Week+in+San+Marcos

  • Students check out different posters and papers on tables during the German contest, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, outside of Centennial Hall.

    Felix Menke
    Star+Snaps+-+Feb.+19-25%3A+This+Week+in+San+Marcos

  • Texas State electrical engineering freshman James Dube takes a break during his climb to look back at his belay, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Student Recreation Center.

    Felix Menke
    Star+Snaps+-+Feb.+19-25%3A+This+Week+in+San+Marcos

  • Congressman Greg Caser speaks to Geography Urban & Regional Planning sophomore Will Moore during a Q&A held with honor students, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at the Lampasas Honors Coffee Forum.

    Meg Boles
    Star+Snaps+-+Feb.+19-25%3A+This+Week+in+San+Marcos
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
