59° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
A member of Palestine Solidarity SMTX holds a sign in support of Palestine, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
(Photo Gallery) Palestine Solidarity SMTX advocates for justice amidst war
December 14, 2023
Members of Palestine Solidarity SMTX, listen and hols signs as leaders speak during the organizations pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
Palestine Solidarity SMTX advocates for justice amidst war
December 14, 2023
Texas State junior guard Joshua OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against Jarvis Christian, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball demolishes Jarvis Christian behind season-high 107 points
December 12, 2023
Texas State advertising senior Zaria Jackson poses with a copy of The University Star, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Old Main.
Logging out and handing over the passwords
December 8, 2023
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi named first-team All-American
December 7, 2023
Commissioners Court does not approve court reporter salary increase, discusses food insecurity
Commissioners Court does not approve court reporter salary increase, discusses food insecurity
December 6, 2023

(Photo Gallery) Palestine Solidarity SMTX advocates for justice amidst war

Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor
December 14, 2023
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • A member of Palestine Solidarity SMTX holds a sign in support of Palestine, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.

    Nichaela Shaheen
    %28Photo+Gallery%29+Palestine+Solidarity+SMTX+advocates+for+justice+amidst+war

  • A crowd gathers as Palestine Solidarity SMTX leaders prepare to speak at pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.

    Nichaela Shaheen
    %28Photo+Gallery%29+Palestine+Solidarity+SMTX+advocates+for+justice+amidst+war

  • Members of Palestine Solidarity SMTX hold a banner with names of martyrs at the pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.

    Nichaela Shaheen
    %28Photo+Gallery%29+Palestine+Solidarity+SMTX+advocates+for+justice+amidst+war

  • Members of Palestine Solidarity SMTX, listen and hols signs as leaders speak during the organization’s pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.

    Nichaela Shaheen
    %28Photo+Gallery%29+Palestine+Solidarity+SMTX+advocates+for+justice+amidst+war

  • Community member speaks at the pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.

    Nichaela Shaheen
    %28Photo+Gallery%29+Palestine+Solidarity+SMTX+advocates+for+justice+amidst+war

  • Zachariah Al-Natoor, an urban planning sophomore and member of Palestine Solidarity SMTX, sheds tears while talking to an attendee, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.

    Nichaela Shaheen
    %28Photo+Gallery%29+Palestine+Solidarity+SMTX+advocates+for+justice+amidst+war

  • Texas State student engages in discussion at the pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.

    Nichaela Shaheen
    %28Photo+Gallery%29+Palestine+Solidarity+SMTX+advocates+for+justice+amidst+war

  • Texas State students hold signs in support of Palestine while listening to speakers share stories of their heritage, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.

    Nichaela Shaheen
    %28Photo+Gallery%29+Palestine+Solidarity+SMTX+advocates+for+justice+amidst+war

  • Members of Palestine Solidarity SMTX holds sign in support of Palestine, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.

    Nichaela Shaheen
    %28Photo+Gallery%29+Palestine+Solidarity+SMTX+advocates+for+justice+amidst+war

  • Texas State student holds a sign in solidarity with Palestine, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.

    Nichaela Shaheen
    %28Photo+Gallery%29+Palestine+Solidarity+SMTX+advocates+for+justice+amidst+war

  • Zachariah Al-Natoor, an urban planning sophomore and member of Palestine Solidarity SMTX, shared his family’s story during the organization’s pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.

    Nichaela Shaheen
    %28Photo+Gallery%29+Palestine+Solidarity+SMTX+advocates+for+justice+amidst+war

  • Members of Palestine Solidarity SMTX hold signs and chant in support of Palestine, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.

    Nichaela Shaheen
    %28Photo+Gallery%29+Palestine+Solidarity+SMTX+advocates+for+justice+amidst+war

  • Members of Palestine Solidarity SMTX hold a banner with names of martyrs at the pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.

    Nichaela Shaheen
    %28Photo+Gallery%29+Palestine+Solidarity+SMTX+advocates+for+justice+amidst+war
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in gallery
Texas State Baseball team walks onto the field before the game before Texas with their hands high, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Best Sports Picks March/April: A Photo Gallery
Exploratory freshman Momono Takaishi laughs at a joke said by education senior Dayton Duffy on a bridge, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Sewell Park.
A Celebration of Identity - A Photo Story
Texas State ceramics alumna Kiana Valtierra sets up her booth, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the San Marcos Farmers Market.
From TXST art students to business owners - A Photo Story
Electrical engineering junior Alexander Johnston (center) marches through the Quad with ParkTXST to deliver petitions to fix parking to the presidents office on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
(Photo Gallery) Star Snaps: 3/6 - 3/10
Texas State senior forward Nighael Ceaser (22) shoots the ball against Arkansas State University, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 66-62.
Men's Basketball against Arkansas State University: A Photo Gallery
Texas State freshman guard Jordan Mason (5) drives down the court against Georgia Southern University, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 70-67.
Men's basketball vs. Georgia Southern: A Photo Gallery
More in Multimedia
This past week at Texas State
Texas State exercise and sport science sophomore Leo Arellano (left) practices kicking combo drills with anthropology graduate student Anna Huntington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Texas State Recreational Center.
Taekwondo at Texas State: A Photo Gallery
Texas State biology senior Marianna Saucedo (right) provides information to psychology sophomore Hannah Lee about the Women in Medicine Club, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the LBJ Ballroom. Texas States Organization Fair allows students to find like-minded groups to network with and join a community.
(Photo Gallery) Star Snaps: 1/25 - 1/26
Texas State nursing sophomore Corra Lavinder flips through a poster book, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in the LBJ Ballroom. The Student Association for Campus Activities (SACA) hosts a poster sale every semester.
(Photo Gallery) Star Snaps: 1/17 - 1/19
Volunteers walk in downtown San Marcos during the Dunbar Heritage Associations 21st MLK March and Celebration, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown San Marcos.
Photo Gallery: San Marcos celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Texas State sophomore defensive specialist Jacqueline Lee (7) celebrates with teammates during a match against James Madison University, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats tied the weekend series 1-1. 
(Photo Gallery): Volleyball vs. JMU



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *