(Photo Gallery) Palestine Solidarity SMTX advocates for justice amidst war

A member of Palestine Solidarity SMTX holds a sign in support of Palestine, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
A crowd gathers as Palestine Solidarity SMTX leaders prepare to speak at pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
Members of Palestine Solidarity SMTX hold a banner with names of martyrs at the pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
Members of Palestine Solidarity SMTX, listen and hols signs as leaders speak during the organization’s pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
Community member speaks at the pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
Zachariah Al-Natoor, an urban planning sophomore and member of Palestine Solidarity SMTX, sheds tears while talking to an attendee, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
Texas State student engages in discussion at the pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
Texas State students hold signs in support of Palestine while listening to speakers share stories of their heritage, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
Members of Palestine Solidarity SMTX holds sign in support of Palestine, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
Texas State student holds a sign in solidarity with Palestine, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
Zachariah Al-Natoor, an urban planning sophomore and member of Palestine Solidarity SMTX, shared his family’s story during the organization’s pro-Palestine rally, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
Members of Palestine Solidarity SMTX hold signs and chant in support of Palestine, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at The Stallions.
