This+past+week+at+Texas+State

A performance is put on by students from the San Marcos Dance Studio during the Sights and Sounds festival, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in San Marcos.
Carnival goers wait for the Super Shot ride to begin, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in San Marcos.
Texas State alums Kelli Haynes and Christopher Tupa dance among the lights at the Christmas carnival, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in San Marcos.
Members of Delta Sigma Theta move in line through the crowds during Hump Day, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at the LBJ Mall.
Texas State theater senior Krystal Bennett dances during Hump Day surrounded by Sigma Gamma Rho Inc., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at the LBJ Mall.
The Texas State men’s basketball team huddles up before the game versus Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in the Moody Center.
Texas State communications senior Brooke Faherty tosses a ball on to the board to win a prize, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in San Marcos.
Boko prepares to lead the Texas State football runout on a motorcycle, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State president Kelly Damphousse takes a picture with the fans during game versus South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
