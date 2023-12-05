46° San Marcos
Latest Stories
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.
Texas State announces provost, executive vice president for academic affairs
December 5, 2023
This past week at Texas State
December 5, 2023
Texas State journalism senior Haley Velasco poses with her stories, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at the Trinity Building.
Shining bright at The Star
December 5, 2023
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against ABU, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Henson's 17 leads Texas State past UNT Dallas
December 4, 2023
Camrie Pipper poses proud in her First-Gen Proud alumni shirt, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Texas State University.
Camrie Pipper: Once a First-Gen, always a First-Gen
December 4, 2023
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football selected for first bowl game in program history
December 3, 2023

This past week at Texas State

StarSnaps 11/25-12/2
December 5, 2023
  • A performance is put on by students from the San Marcos Dance Studio during the Sights and Sounds festival, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in San Marcos.

    Felix Menke
    This+past+week+at+Texas+State

  • Carnival goers wait for the Super Shot ride to begin, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in San Marcos.

    Felix Menke
    This+past+week+at+Texas+State

  • Texas State alums Kelli Haynes and Christopher Tupa dance among the lights at the Christmas carnival, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in San Marcos.

    Felix Menke
    This+past+week+at+Texas+State

  • Members of Delta Sigma Theta move in line through the crowds during Hump Day, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at the LBJ Mall.

    Felix Menke
    This+past+week+at+Texas+State

  • Texas State theater senior Krystal Bennett dances during Hump Day surrounded by Sigma Gamma Rho Inc., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at the LBJ Mall.

    Felix Menke
    This+past+week+at+Texas+State

  • The Texas State men’s basketball team huddles up before the game versus Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in the Moody Center.

    Kobe Arriaga
    This+past+week+at+Texas+State

  • Texas State communications senior Brooke Faherty tosses a ball on to the board to win a prize, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in San Marcos.

    Felix Menke
    This+past+week+at+Texas+State

  • Boko prepares to lead the Texas State football runout on a motorcycle, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

    Meg Boles
    This+past+week+at+Texas+State

  • Texas State president Kelly Damphousse takes a picture with the fans during game versus South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

    Meg Boles
    This+past+week+at+Texas+State
