(Photo Gallery) Texas State homecoming football game vs. South Alabama, Nov. 9, 2019

Jamie Dorsey, Katelyn Lester, and Kate Connors
November 10, 2019

Junior+running+back+Robert+Brown+Jr.+runs+onto+the+football+field+Nov.+9+prior+to+the+Texas+State+homecoming+football+game+vs.+South+Alabama+at+Bobcat+Stadium.
Gallery|31 Photos
Jamie Dorsey
Junior running back Robert Brown Jr. runs onto the football field Nov. 9 prior to the Texas State homecoming football game vs. South Alabama at Bobcat Stadium.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today