Discovering PR: The University Star changed my path

Courtesy of Yohn Doe Abbie Taylor, PR director, poses for a photo under the arch, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the UAC Arch.

During my freshman year, I changed my major multiple times, from nursing to finance and then to public relations (PR), as I struggled to find motivation and a sense of direction. It wasn’t until August 2022, the beginning of my sophomore year, when I joined The University Star as a public relations specialist, that I discovered I had a knack and a passion for all things PR.

The public relations section at The University Star was started by Laura Krantz, Director of The University Star, in 2017, and I am grateful for the unique opportunity to work in a PR role within a news publication.

I was promoted to Public and Internal Relations Director in April 2023. I have sharpened my communication skills, bettered my time management and learned how to execute public and internal projects.

I have loved learning, growing and working with everyone at The Star as they have uplifted, encouraged and inspired me. My team has created and executed new initiatives such as profit shares, a photography contest, a “Star Wars” competition as well as executing annual projects like Star Stories and Awards Banquet.

Beyond professional growth, I have had the privilege to personally connect with my coworkers at The University Star. I can confidently say they are some of the greatest, most loyal, intelligent and fun people to be around. They quickly became my friends- the kind that make college a little more bearable. The memories we have created during karaoke nights, froyo outings, dancing at Cheatham Street and late-night conversations will remain cherished forever.