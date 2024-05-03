Legendary editor departs, leaves staff in mourning

I’m proud to have served as an editor in chief of The University Star.
I applied to be a sports reporter three times. The first two times, I failed to email back. Maybe it was nerves, maybe it was because I didn’t think I was ready, maybe I was afraid to try something new — but the third time, I forced myself to put one foot in front of another to walk toward the Trinity building for my interview. Though voice shaky and hands sweaty, I was hired.
Somewhere along the way I was the sports editor, then suddenly I was the editor in chief.
Now, I’m just a grateful soon-to-be Texas State alum, happy that I got to write, edit and lead alongside some of my pals.
Thank you to Arthur Fairchild, who didn’t know convincing me to apply for sports editor at a hotel bar in Fort Worth would change the course of my college career and life. Thanks to Nichaela Shaheen for being a managing editor who always pushed me further than I thought I was capable of. Thanks to Laura Krantz for being a mentor and friend. Thanks to all the others, too.
I used to call former University Star editors in chief when I faced tough decisions. One night, when I was in a particular debacle, I called one former EIC to help me navigate a situation.
When I called them, they said something that’s always resonated with me, and I see it only fitting that their sentiment put an end to this article and my time at The Star.
“It was the funnest thing I’d never do again.”