Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) runs to first during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State wipes Marshall in game one of final conference series
May 3, 2024
(Left to right) Former editor in chief Arthur Fairchild, former managing editor Sarah Hernandez, current managing editor Nichaela Shaheen, former opinions editor Dillon Strine and current editor in chief Carson Weaver pose for a photo with local pianist, Friday, March 24, 2023, at Petes Piano Bar in Fort Worth, Texas.
Legendary editor departs, leaves staff in mourning
May 3, 2024
Political science curriculum can integrate presidential debate
May 3, 2024
Everything's bigger in Texas, except women's abortion rights
May 3, 2024
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) advances to a base during the game against #1 Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red & Charlie McCombs Field in Austin.
Earls executing career-best season in final year at TXST
May 2, 2024
Texas State graduate student Emma Carr hits the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis eliminated in second round of Sun Belt Tournament
May 2, 2024

Legendary editor departs, leaves staff in mourning

Carson Weaver, Editor in Chief
May 3, 2024
%28Left+to+right%29+Former+editor+in+chief+Arthur+Fairchild%2C+former+managing+editor+Sarah+Hernandez%2C+current+managing+editor+Nichaela+Shaheen%2C+former+opinions+editor+Dillon+Strine+and+current+editor+in+chief+Carson+Weaver+pose+for+a+photo+with+local+pianist%2C+Friday%2C+March+24%2C+2023%2C+at+Petes+Piano+Bar+in+Fort+Worth%2C+Texas.
Courtesy of Pete’s Piano Bar
(Left to right) Former editor in chief Arthur Fairchild, former managing editor Sarah Hernandez, current managing editor Nichaela Shaheen, former opinions editor Dillon Strine and current editor in chief Carson Weaver pose for a photo with local pianist, Friday, March 24, 2023, at Pete’s Piano Bar in Fort Worth, Texas.

I’m proud to have served as an editor in chief of The University Star.

I applied to be a sports reporter three times. The first two times, I failed to email back. Maybe it was nerves, maybe it was because I didn’t think I was ready, maybe I was afraid to try something new — but the third time, I forced myself to put one foot in front of another to walk toward the Trinity building for my interview. Though voice shaky and hands sweaty, I was hired.

Somewhere along the way I was the sports editor, then suddenly I was the editor in chief.

Now, I’m just a grateful soon-to-be Texas State alum, happy that I got to write, edit and lead alongside some of my pals.

Thank you to Arthur Fairchild, who didn’t know convincing me to apply for sports editor at a hotel bar in Fort Worth would change the course of my college career and life. Thanks to Nichaela Shaheen for being a managing editor who always pushed me further than I thought I was capable of. Thanks to Laura Krantz for being a mentor and friend. Thanks to all the others, too.

I used to call former University Star editors in chief when I faced tough decisions. One night, when I was in a particular debacle, I called one former EIC to help me navigate a situation.

When I called them, they said something that’s always resonated with me, and I see it only fitting that their sentiment put an end to this article and my time at The Star.

“It was the funnest thing I’d never do again.”
Donate to The University Star