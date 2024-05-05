From outside to insider

Courtesy of Hope Smith Marketing senior Aili Ortega smiles while holding her cap decorated with her college memories on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

As I reflect on my final year at Texas State University, I can’t help but feel grateful for the unexpected turn my journey took when I joined The University Star during my last semester.

It all started with a conversation with my friend Madison Green, whose opinion column in the paper caught my eye. Little did I know, the simple interaction would ignite a passion within me and lead me to embark on one of the most fulfilling experiences of my college career.

Curious about Madison’s involvement with The Star, I reached out to her and she enthusiastically shared her experiences. Intrigued by her stories, I took a chance and submitted my application, unsure what to expect.

To my delight, Rhian Davis, the opinions editor, promptly responded and graciously offered me an interview. Her warmth and professionalism instantly put me at ease, and before I knew it, I was welcomed into The Star family.

Despite my brief tenure, every moment at The Star has been a whirlwind of excitement and growth. The thrill I experienced seeing my byline on the pages of a newspaper for the first time was unparalleled. It ignited a fire within me, driving me to push my boundaries and strive for excellence in every article I wrote.

Of all the pieces I’ve written, one stands out as my favorite: “SB 17 hurts drag community within Texas State.”

It was a topic close to my heart, and Rhian’s guidance and support were invaluable throughout the process. Her encouragement helped me overcome obstacles and produce a piece I’m truly proud of. Seeing it in print was a moment of triumph, a testament to the supportive environment fostered by The Star.

Beyond the exhilaration of seeing my work in print, what distinguishes The Star is its vibrant sense of community. In particular, the opinions team has become an invaluable source of camaraderie and support.

Our weekly meetings have evolved into the highlight of my week, fostering an environment of collaboration and encouragement. I cherish our conversations during our meetings, but it’s the spontaneous discussions about the most random topics after the meetings that I truly adore.

As I prepare to bid farewell to Texas State and embark on the next chapter of my journey, I’m filled with gratitude for the experiences The University Star has afforded me. From the thrill of publication to the warmth of camaraderie, it has been a beacon of light, guiding me through the final stretch of my undergraduate years.

To the entire Star family, thank you for the memories, the lessons and the countless moments of growth. You’ve made my time at Texas State unforgettable.