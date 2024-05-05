As one era ends another begins

Kambri Wilson Texas State electronic media senior Kambri Wilson poses for a photo, April 8, 2024, at the Retreat.

“Enjoy your college years because they fly by fast,” is the saying that everyone who has come before you reiterates as you begin your journey as a college freshman. As I’m nearing the end of my time as a Texas State student I can say this has been the fastest two years of my life thus far.

I graduated high school and began college peak pandemic. My first two years in college were not very typical. As a freshman, I started at a smaller school thinking this was what I would have liked more than a big university. However, as I neared the end of the year I knew I wanted more out of my college experience. I ended up transferring to a community college in my hometown because I didn’t see the point in transferring to a bigger school if I still wasn’t going to be able to have the traditional college experience I’d been longing for. I’m extremely thankful that I decided to do so because I learned a lot about myself and the direction in which I wanted my life to go from that point forward. When looking at universities to transfer to for my junior and senior years, Texas State was a no-brainer and I can’t even explain the joy I felt once I was accepted as a transfer student.

My time at Texas State University has been beyond fulfilling and even though I don’t regret any decisions I made before transferring here, I would have done anything to have more time as a Bobcat. Joining The University Star’s engagement team played a big part in my college experience. I loved having the chance to work side by side on a team of like-minded individuals and I’m so grateful to have been able to be a part of this organization. It is the end of an era!