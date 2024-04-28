71° San Marcos
Ford-Dement signs with New England Patriots as undrafted free agent

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
April 28, 2024
Texas+State+senior+cornerback+Kaleb+Ford-Dement+%282%29+is+congratulated+with+the+turnover+chain+during+the+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl+game+versus+Rice%2C+Tuesday%2C+Dec.+26%2C+2023%2C+in+Gerald+J.+Ford+Stadium.
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State senior cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement (2) is congratulated with the turnover chain during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

After one season at Texas State, cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement has signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted-free agent.

The Texas State football team’s social media and other sources announced New England’s signing of Ford-Dement Saturday evening. 

 

 

Ford-Dement recorded 32 total tackles, seven passes defended, three interceptions, and one sack in his one season wearing the maroon and gold.

The former Bobcat corner will look to make it past NFL training camp and the preseason in hopes of making the final 53-man roster in New England or elsewhere.

 
