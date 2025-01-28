51° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bird flu cases found in Texas wildlife near San Marcos

Lesdy Hernandez, News Reporter
January 28, 2025
Tanner Brown

Bird flu outbreaks in Texas wildlife have been spotted, but human health risk remains low.

On Jan. 9, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed that ducks found in the Austin area tested positive for bird flu, also known as Avian Influenza.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), bird flu is a viral infection that spreads in wild birds, poultry and other animals. However, human cases are rare.

“Avian Influenza is not the same as influenza within humans, avian influenza is specifically within avian species, and the current species of influenza that is currently circulating is called H5N1 virus,” Matthew Gonzalez, department manager for the Hays County Health Department said.

There have been 67 confirmed reported human cases in the U.S. with one death associated with H5N1 avian flu infection. There has been one case reported in Texas and no reports on person-to-person spread cases.

Rodney Rohde, College of Health Professions professor and chair for Texas State’s Medical Laboratory Science Program said symptoms of avian flu include fever, sore throat, fatigue, muscle aches and vomiting or diarrhea.

“One of the things that’s kind of popped up in this bird flu that we’ve been seeing in humans is conjunctivitis, so some eye infections,” Rohde said.

Rohde said bird flu in birds can also lead to outbreaks in poultry and dairy cows around the country.

Bird flu can be categorized into two groups: Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza (LPAI) and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). Rohde said avian flu is HPAI, meaning it is more likely to cause severe disease compared to LPAI viruses.

In June 2024, Austin Public Health reported the discovery of traces of H5N1 found in Austin-Travis County’s wastewater.

“It is important to note that current trends are low and the detection of influenza viruses in wastewater does not necessarily indicate undetected human cases,” APH wrote in the press release.

Gonzales said people most susceptible to contracting H5N1 are individuals who work in animal health or agriculture, including working with cattle and poultry.

“If [people] work with any type of animal, they should take concern of interacting with wildlife or with animals who’ve been exposed to wildlife,” Gonzales said. “They should wear more proper PPE [Personal Protective Equipment], whether that’s mask, gowning, goggles, whatever is most recommended in their line of work for their professional space,” Gonzales said.

The CDC advises people to properly cook poultry products and refrain from consuming raw milk. People should also avoid direct contact with wild birds and other animals to prevent infection.

Gonzales said while Hays County residents don’t need to worry about direct human-to-human transmission of bird flu, its impact on the ecosystem remains a significant concern.

“As the effects are currently harming it, we can see how it impacts our health and our life in different ways such as the increased cost of dairy and poultry products,” Gonzales said.

For more information, residents can contact the Hays County Health Department at 512-393-5520 or visit its website.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State freshman Mariela Gonzales sprints in the 200m during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State Track and Field excels in first meet of 2025 season
Texas State senior forward Jaylin Foster (11) tries to steal the ball from ULM junior forward Laila Walker (12), Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Walker’s double-double leads ULM past Texas State women’s basketball
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold competes in the 60-meter hurdles event at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, Friday, March. 8, 2024, in Boston.
Texas State Track and Field signs 11 athletes for 2025 season
Texas State sophomore Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat Tennis falls to Roadrunners in I-35 rivalry matchup
The Texas State men's basketball team huddles during the Texas State vs. Georgia State basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pinion's 17 points leads Red Wolves to victory over Texas State
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Two Bobcats return to join golf coaching staff for 2024-25 season
More in News
Groups provide winter resources for homeless population
Groups provide winter resources for homeless population
San Marcos City Hall.&#160;
City Council discusses Blanco Gardens development, approves water utility improvements
Dry winter weather could worsen ongoing drought
Dry winter weather could worsen ongoing drought
DeVonte Amerson and his family stand outside the Hays County Jail the night he is released on bond on Dec. 12, 2023.
Judge rules against DeVonte Amerson in dismissal hearing
San Marcos fixed route 1 bus approaches the library bus stop. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 at the San Marcos Public Library.
San Marcos, TXST to collaborate on transit systems
Party of Socialism and Liberation member Jack, holds up a sign during the rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at San Marcos City Hall.
SMTX community holds rally against Trump administration
More in san-marcos
THC products sold at Holy Smokes smoke shop, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2024, in San Marcos.
THC ban may impact product access
A file photo of the Hays County Historic Courthouse.&#160;
Judge denies motion to dismiss DeVonte Amerson case
San Marcos prepares for potential freezing temperatures
San Marcos prepares for potential freezing temperatures
SMPD hires auto crime detective amid rising vehicle crimes
SMPD hires auto crime detective amid rising vehicle crimes
San Marcos' access to new water treatment plant will not relieve drought restrictions
San Marcos' access to new water treatment plant will not relieve drought restrictions
City Park to require parking fees for non-residents
City Park to require parking fees for non-residents
Donate to The University Star