62° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

San Marcos tightens drought restrictions

River hits lowest water level in 6 months
James Phillips, News Reporter
November 4, 2024
Carson Rodgers

San Marcos returned to Stage 3 drought restrictions for the first time since July 2023.

San Marcos entered Stage 3 drought restrictions on Oct. 27 after the water level of the Edwards Aquifer fell below 640 feet above sea level.

The San Marcos River’s flow also decreased to 90 cubic feet per second, nearly half its regular flow rate of 165 cubic feet per second, according to a report by the United States Geological Service (USGS).

Jan De La Cruz, conservation coordinator for SMTX Utilities, said above-average water use combined with low rainfall has worsened the drought.

“[San Marcos’ water] usage is higher than normal this time of year and the weather predictions are not looking good as far as getting badly needed rainfall,” De La Cruz said. “[San Marcos has] been in a drought for a few years now, and we just haven’t had enough rainfall to fill up our water sources.”

As of Oct. 27, the use of hose-end sprinklers is limited to one day every other week, based on the designated weekday tied to an individual’s address. Sprinkler irrigation is permitted only before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. on the assigned day, with watering ending by 8 a.m. the following morning. Soaker hoses and drip irrigation systems are allowed once a week, also based on the designated day and time, according to the city press release.

Hand-watering with a bucket or hose is permitted any day before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Additionally, filling new decorative water features remains prohibited, and at-home car washing and foundation watering are restricted to one day per week.

According to De La Cruz, it is unlikely San Marcos will alter its current drought stage anytime soon, but that depends on weather conditions.

“The danger is that if we don’t get additional rainfall over these winter months, and don’t have decent spring flows and river levels next summer – then certainly that could also have a negative impact on the tourism industry,” De La Cruz said.

Robert Mace, the executive director of the Meadows Center, said while the majority of river species are not currently under threat due to the work of San Marcos conservation groups, there are still long-term detrimental environmental effects from the drought.

“The footprint of the river has shrunk due to the low flows… we’ve lost habitat for Texas Wild Rice where the rice used to grow,” Mace said. “The other aspect is that as the river gets shallower recreational activities become harsher on the environment.”

The restrictions are in place to reduce the severity of the drought in the San Marcos area, De La Cruz said.

“The restrictions are all about reducing water usage… and trying to minimize the effects of the drought,” De La Cruz said. “Obviously, we can’t make it rain, but we can try to reduce the water that people are using and minimize the effects of the drought.”

De La Cruz said San Marcos residents play a crucial role in the city’s efforts to reduce water usage during the drought.

Besides following the restrictions, De La Cruz recommends residents be proactive about reducing their water use.

“We’re entering the winter months… [turf] grasses are gonna be going dormant. So a lot of people just choose to turn off their irrigation systems at least on the grass over the winter months,” De La Cruz said. “That’s also a great way to help with this drought by reducing water use.”

Texas State students are also encouraged to reduce water use. The Office of Sustainability recommends limiting showers to 10 minutes and only running dishwashers or laundry machines with full loads.

Mace said the current drought is part of a larger trend affecting the Central Texas area.

“[San Marcos has] been more in drought than not in drought really over the last 20 years,” Mace said.

According to De La Cruz, the city of San Marcos can fine residents who violate drought restrictions, with penalties ranging from $100 to $1,000 for each violation per day.

Residents seeking assistance can call 512-393-8010 for help with water leaks or to be connected with a licensed irrigator who can provide effective water-saving solutions.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State men's basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State Men's Basketball preview 2024-25
The Texas State soccer team celebrate its win against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats reel in Sun Belt Conference honors as 2024 postseason rolls in
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at Alkek Library.
Texas State revises 2024 Annual Security and Safety Report
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa’s (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats embark on journey for Sun Belt title, prepare for battle with Mountaineers
Texas State senior libero Alyssa Ortega (21) dives for the ball during the match against Southern Miss Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Dominant team effort gives Bobcats the series sweep over Golden Eagles
Musician Missoula Slim (Right) poses for a photo with Ty (Left) after Ty's performance during Cheatham Street Warehouse's 50th Anniversary Street Party, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Cheatham Street Warehouse.
Cheatham Street Warehouse celebrates 50 years of songwriting legacy
More in News
Students face ADHD medication delays, shortages
Students face ADHD medication delays, shortages
TxDOT, SMTX talk pedestrian safety before Halloween
TxDOT, SMTX talk pedestrian safety before Halloween
Buc-ee’s ground breaking sparks conversation on pros, cons
Buc-ee’s ground breaking sparks conversation on pros, cons
Boxes containing the remains of unidentified individuals stored in the Operation Identification forensics room, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the Freeman Center research facility. Every unidentified body is attached to their OpID, a number to help with identifying and organized storing of their remains; the forensics room houses over 300 boxes of remains and is quickly running out of storage space.
TXST program identifies deceased migrants
commissioner's court city council 4
Residents sue Hays County over handling of road bond
Rabid bat found in SMTX residential neighborhood
Rabid bat found in SMTX residential neighborhood
More in san-marcos
A white egret stands in a patch of Texas wild rice in the San Marcos River, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Sewell Park.
San Marcos to return to Stage 3 drought restrictions
Drag artist Xtra performs at "A Brunch of Drag" at The Davenport on South Guadalupe Street.
The Davenport discontinues 'A Brunch of Drag,' sparks community concerns
The student council for Jewish Bobcats light a candle for the victims of the October 7th massacre at the memorial held by Chabad at Texas State University, Chabad San Marcos and Faces of October Seventh, Monday Oct. 14, at the Price Center and Garden.
San Marcos community holds memorial to honor Israeli victims of October 7
Sheriff department uses facial recognition software
Sheriff department uses facial recognition software
A sign along the San Marcos River spreads awareness about the habitat of Wild-Rice and Fountain Darters, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, near Bicentennial Park.
Experts weigh benefits, challenges of federal species conservation plan
Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters
Hays County polling locations deemed inaccessible for disabled voters
Donate to The University Star