The University Star



The University Star
The University Star
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Diego Medel, Engagement Editor
August 29, 2024

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Aug. 30 – Sept. 1, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, August 30, Back The Bobcats Block Party

From 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday take a walk down North Street and experience the Back The Bobcats Block Party. Enjoy live music, food, a spirit rally and special guest appearances. All ages are welcome; for more information click here.

Friday, August 30, Fall Fest: San Marcos

From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. head on over to The Marc for Fall Fest: San Marcos hosted in collaboration with Slacker University. Tickets start at $15 and are available for purchase online. This is an 18+ event featuring rap, EDM, top 40 and college anthems all night long.

Saturday, August 31, San Marcos Farmers Market

Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 1 p.m. on Saturdays, the downtown square becomes host to the San Marcos Farmers Market. Come find a source for fresh, homegrown and homemade products from the Central Texas area.

Saturday, August 31, TXST Football Home Opener and Bowl Championship Celebration

Starting at 7 p.m. at The UFCU Stadium the Texas State Bobcats Football team will play their home opener against Lamar University, along with hosting their Bowl Championship celebration. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Sunday, September 1, 1st Sunday Art Jam

Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 3 p.m. Sunday at the Big Bunce Art House, located at 1401 Prospect Street, the 1st Sunday Art Jam will feature live mural art, an art market, family art activities and more. For more information click here.

Sunday, September 1, Labor Day Weekend at The Marc featuring Noizu

At 10 p.m. on Sunday, cap off the weekend at The Marc’s Labor Day weekend celebration featuring Noizu, a platinum-selling EDM Producer. This is an 18+ event with doors opening at 9 p.m., tickets are available for sale online.

