2024 Texas State volleyball roster breakdown: outside hitters

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
August 22, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) goes to hit the ball to a teammate during the game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Strahan Area.

Texas State volleyball enters the 2024 season carrying six outside hitters on its roster, including 2023 First-Team All-Sun Belt selection Samantha Wunsch.

 

Samantha Wunsch

One of Texas State volleyball’s top returners, the All-Conference selection Wunsch will be key to Texas State’s success. The redshirt sophomore will need to lead a young position group that doesn’t have a ton of in-game experience.

Wunsch played 109 sets as a redshirt freshman for the Bobcats, appearing in all 30 matches. She averaged 3.11 kills per set and 1.02 blocks per set, both of which were best among the team. Wunsch was also named Sun Belt Player of the Week twice during the 2023 season.

 

Maggie Walsh

The only upperclassman in the position group, junior Maggie Walsh played in 107 sets across all 30 matches for Texas State. Walsh tallied 158 kills, 25 service aces, 18 assists and nine blocks.

Look for Walsh to provide a veteran presence in a young position group and be a leader on the floor in 2024.

 

Brooke Bentke

Sophomore Brooke Bentke played 12 sets for the Bobcats as a true freshman, tallying nine kills, 12 digs and two blocks.

Before arriving at Texas State last year, Bentke finished her career at Brenham High School as the all-time leader in kills. She was also named to TSWA 5A All-State Team and was an All-American Honorable Mention.

 

Nina Moorer

Coming to Texas State as a transfer from the University of Louisville, there’s not much known about Nina Moorer as she redshirted her freshman year in 2022 and appeared in one game with Louisville in 2023.

During high school, Moorer was named a third-team All-American and an AAU All-American in both 2019 and 2020. Moorer could be a dark horse for the Bobcats if she can capitalize on any playing time she sees.

 

Mary Jane ‘MJ’ McCurdy

Mary Jane ‘MJ’ McCurdy is one of two freshmen in the position group, coming to Texas State from Frisco Liberty High School.

During her senior year at Liberty, McCurdy was named TGCA All-State, District 10-5A MVP, Varsity Offensive and Overall MVP, AVCA All-American Honorable Mention and a High School Player of the Year Nominee.

 

Caelyn Emmerling

Caelyn Emmerling will be coming to Texas State as a freshman from Grand Oaks High School.

Emmerling won a state championship in high school, was named Most Valuable Offensive Player twice and first-team All-District three times.

Donate to The University Star