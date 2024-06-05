Commissioners Court adopts Month Long Celebration of Juneteenth, recognizes Hays County Historical Commission

During its June 4 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court proclaimed June 2024 as Hays County Month Long Celebration of Juneteenth.

According to the proclamation, June 19 became a day of liberation for slaves in Texas after the official notice of the Civil War’s end and is now the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S.

“Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and contributions of African-Americans in our country and in our county,” the proclamation stated.

Members of the Dunbar Heritage Association presented a list of community activities in honor of Juneteenth including a unity wall event, cook off and a food bank drive.

“Juneteenth is not only about freedom, it is about giving,” David Peterson, member of the Dunbar Heritage Association said. “Everyone is a part of Juneteenth, you look back at the history and we all run in the same lines.”

The court called upon residents of Hays County to recognize the importance behind the celebration of Juneteenth.

“It is our hope that the freedom celebrations in Hays County will continue to run annually from Juneteenth to July 4 and let those 15 days be a time to celebrate freedom for all of Hays County,” the proclamations stated.

The Hays County Commissioners Court also recognized the Texas Historical Commission’s Distinguished Service Award to the Hays County Historical Commission (HCHC) for the “2023 year of service.”

“We work on historical markers, cemeteries, the preservation of buildings and trying to keep buildings from getting destroyed,” Chair of HCHC Linda Coker said. “Our members are dedicated, work tirelessly for this county with no pay and little recognition, except when we get here occasionally, and we really do appreciate it.”

Under the item summary, Hays County is one of 80 counties that received the Texas Historical Commission’s Distinguished Service Award and HCHC received this award consecutively for almost 30 years.

The Hays County Commissioners Court 9 a.m on select Tuesdays each month. For more information, visit its website.