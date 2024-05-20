Bobcats season comes to an end in College Station Regional championship

For the second straight season, the Texas State softball team (47-15) saw its season come to an end at the hands of Texas A&M University (43-13). The Bobcats fell to the Aggies in the College Station Regional championship by a final score of 8-0 Sunday afternoon at Davis Diamond in College Station.

This was the second meeting between the Bobcats and the Aggies during the Regional. Unlike game one, where Texas A&M only managed one run, the Aggies came out guns blazing, scoring eight runs in three innings.

“Hats off to the Aggies,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “They did exactly what they needed to do to win [the game] today.”

The early offensive onslaught was too much for Texas State to handle. Combine the run-scoring with the lights-out pitching from the Aggies junior pitcher Emiley Kennedy, and the game was all but over before it by the third inning.

In the circle for her final start as a Bobcat was senior pitcher Jessica Mullins. Mullins started all three games against the Aggies this year, and unfortunately for the Bobcats, the third time was the charm for Texas A&M as they got to Mullins early, tagging her for four runs during her outing.

Woodard said that the group of departing seniors will be missed.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the ball club I’m losing right now,” Woodard said. “It’s going to be a rough week, just because of the group I’m losing, because of who they are as people. They’re great ball players, but who they are as people, and what they’ve done for this program is why I’ll miss them.”

Graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford shared postgame how she wishes for the 2024 senior class to be remembered by Bobcat Nation.

“I hope it’s nothing softball [we are remembered for],” Vanderford said. “I hope [our legacy] is that everyone remembers who we are as people; I think we did a lot for the program.”