69° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State graduate student Sara Vanderford (26) hits the ball during the game against Texas A&M at the NCAA Regionals championship game, Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcats season comes to an end in College Station Regional championship
May 20, 2024
TXST softball players lack opportunities in professional play
TXST softball players lack opportunities in professional play
May 19, 2024
Hays County Primary Runoffs 2024 voting guide
Hays County Primary Runoffs 2024 voting guide
May 19, 2024
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to discuss the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State narrowly misses postseason following loss to Southern Miss
May 19, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) meets her teammates at home base to celebrate hitting a home run during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcats clinch spot in Regional finals with win over Penn State
May 19, 2024
Texas State womens golf Head Coach Par Nilsson during the match against Sam Houston State, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle, Texas.
Nilsson wins coach of the year, three players awarded conference honors
May 18, 2024

Bobcats season comes to an end in College Station Regional championship

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
May 20, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+Sara+Vanderford+%2826%29+hits+the+ball+during+the+game+against+Texas+A%26M+at+the+NCAA+Regionals+championship+game%2C+Sunday%2C+May+19%2C+2024%2C+at+Davis+Diamond+in+College+Station%2C+Texas.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State graduate student Sara Vanderford (26) hits the ball during the game against Texas A&M at the NCAA Regionals championship game, Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

For the second straight season, the Texas State softball team (47-15) saw its season come to an end at the hands of Texas A&M University (43-13). The Bobcats fell to the Aggies in the College Station Regional championship by a final score of 8-0 Sunday afternoon at Davis Diamond in College Station. 

This was the second meeting between the Bobcats and the Aggies during the Regional. Unlike game one, where Texas A&M only managed one run, the Aggies came out guns blazing, scoring eight runs in three innings.

“Hats off to the Aggies,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “They did exactly what they needed to do to win [the game] today.”

The early offensive onslaught was too much for Texas State to handle. Combine the run-scoring with the lights-out pitching from the Aggies junior pitcher Emiley Kennedy, and the game was all but over before it by the third inning. 

 

Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) pitches the ball against Texas A&M in the NCAA Regionals championship, Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas. (Mandalyn Lewallen)

 

In the circle for her final start as a Bobcat was senior pitcher Jessica Mullins. Mullins started all three games against the Aggies this year, and unfortunately for the Bobcats, the third time was the charm for Texas A&M as they got to Mullins early, tagging her for four runs during her outing.

 Woodard said that the group of departing seniors will be missed. 

“I couldn’t be more proud of the ball club I’m losing right now,” Woodard said. “It’s going to be a rough week, just because of the group I’m losing, because of who they are as people. They’re great ball players, but who they are as people, and what they’ve done for this program is why I’ll miss them.”

Graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford shared postgame how she wishes for the 2024 senior class to be remembered by Bobcat Nation. 

“I hope it’s nothing softball [we are remembered for],” Vanderford said. “I hope [our legacy] is that everyone remembers who we are as people; I think we did a lot for the program.”

 

The Texas State softball team does one last chant with the crowd after its loss to Texas A&M in the NCAA Regionals championship, Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas. (Mandalyn Lewallen)
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
TXST softball players lack opportunities in professional play
TXST softball players lack opportunities in professional play
Hays County Primary Runoffs 2024 voting guide
Hays County Primary Runoffs 2024 voting guide
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to discuss the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State narrowly misses postseason following loss to Southern Miss
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) meets her teammates at home base to celebrate hitting a home run during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcats clinch spot in Regional finals with win over Penn State
Texas State womens golf Head Coach Par Nilsson during the match against Sam Houston State, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle, Texas.
Nilsson wins coach of the year, three players awarded conference honors
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne awaits the field alongside sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley prior to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Bobcats’ offensive tackle enters transfer portal
More in softball
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) celebrates scoring a run during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcats open College Station Regional with comeback victory over Penn State
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals game against Marshall, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins selected eighth in Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball draft
Texas State pitching coach Josh Trevino watches from the dugout during the Sun Belt tournament quarterfinal round game against Marshall, Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Trevino leads Bobcat softball pitching staff to dominant season
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball rack up All-Conference awards
The Texas State softball team celebrate J.J. Smiths (25) home run against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State's Sun Belt tournament championship
The Texas State softball team celebrates its win against South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinal game, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
2024 College Station Regional preview
More in Sports
Texas State freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu competes in the womens long jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track athletes to compete in NCAA West Prelims
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) swings to hit the ball during the game against Sam Houston, Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bush buries Golden Eagles in game one of series
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Bobcats drop final midweek game to McNeese in extra innings
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Texas State women's golf ends season with 10th place finish at NCAA Regionals
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a double against Troy, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from baseball's series victory over No. 21 Troy
Texas State senior first baseman Alec Patino (23) celebrates at second base after hitting a double during the game against Troy, Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Mora's walk-off clinches Texas State series over No. 21 Troy on Senior Day



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star