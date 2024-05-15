78° San Marcos
Texas State softball rack up All-Conference awards

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
May 15, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

On Tuesday, Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of The Year.

Along with Mullins, seniors Hannah Earls, J.J Smith and graduate student Sara Vanderford also garnered All-Conference honors, as Earls and Vanderford were named First-Team All-Conference, while Smith has been named Second-Team All-Conference.

Texas State’s four selections is good enough for second in the Sun Belt, trailing only Louisiana-Lafayette, which had seven selections.

 

Jessica Mullins

After finishing the regular season second in the country in wins with 27 and seventh in the country with a 1.21 ERA, Mullins was named Sun Belt Pitcher of The Year for the second time in her career.

Mullins has now been named Sun Belt First-Team All-Conference all four years of her Texas State career.

 

Sara Vanderford

Ranking third in the country in doubles and eighth in the Sun Belt in both home runs and RBI, Vanderford received the selection for First-Team All-Conference at third base.

This is Vanderford’s second time being named First-Team and her third All-Conference selection overall.

 

Hannah Earls

Fourth in the Sun Belt in hits with 70 and ninth in batting average at .368, Earls received the First-Team All-Conference nod at shortstop.

This is Earls’ second time being named First-Team All-Conference and her second selection overall.

 

J.J. Smith

Top 20 in both home runs and RBI in the Sun Belt, Smith was named Second-Team All-Conference at first base. This selection is Smith’s first All-Conference selection as a Bobcat.

Before transferring to Texas State in 2023, Smith was a unanimous selection to the Big 12 Conference All-Freshman team at the University of Texas in 2021, making this Smith’s second All-Conference nod in her career.
Donate to The University Star