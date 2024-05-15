78° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals game against Marshall, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins selected eighth in Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball draft
May 15, 2024
Texas State pitching coach Josh Trevino watches from the dugout during the Sun Belt tournament quarterfinal round game against Marshall, Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Trevino leads Bobcat softball pitching staff to dominant season
May 15, 2024
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball rack up All-Conference awards
May 15, 2024
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Bobcats drop final midweek game to McNeese in extra innings
May 15, 2024
TXST may no longer host presidential debate
TXST may no longer host presidential debate
May 15, 2024
logo
Biden withdraws from fall debates including TXST date
May 15, 2024

Mullins selected eighth in Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball draft

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
May 15, 2024
Texas+State+senior+pitcher+Jessica+Mullins+%284%29+pitches+the+ball+during+the+Sun+Belt+Conference+tournament+quarterfinals+game+against+Marshall%2C+Friday%2C+May+10%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Meg Boles
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals game against Marshall, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Although Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins’ collegiate career is nearing its end, her softball career isn’t over yet. On Tuesday, Athletes Unlimited (AU) selected the Bobcat pitching phenom with the eighth pick in the AU Pro Softball draft.

 

 

AU Pro Softball is a professional softball league in the United States. The league’s 60 players compete for five weeks during the summer at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois. The league is entering its fifth season of existence.

Only 15 college players had the honor of being drafted this season. Mullins earned her fourth straight All-Sun Belt first-team selection and second Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year award and is in the top 10 of an abundance of categories in program history. These categories include wins with 99, innings pitched with 835.2, ERA with 1.68 and strikeouts with 812.

For 2024, Mullins is on the NCAA leaderboards for virtually every pitching statistic. She led the country in wins and innings pitched with 30 and 229 ⅓, respectively, ranked tenth in ERA with 1.31 and ranked 13th in strikeouts with 213.

In the AU Pro Softball league Mullins will be playing softball in a way she never has before. Players accumulate individual points based on team and individual performance, and the top four players become new captains each week and draft their teams from scratch for each week’s games.

Mullins’ time as a Bobcat isn’t done yet, as she and her teammates will make a trip to College Station to compete in the NCAA Regionals this weekend.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State pitching coach Josh Trevino watches from the dugout during the Sun Belt tournament quarterfinal round game against Marshall, Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Trevino leads Bobcat softball pitching staff to dominant season
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball rack up All-Conference awards
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Bobcats drop final midweek game to McNeese in extra innings
TXST may no longer host presidential debate
TXST may no longer host presidential debate
logo
Biden withdraws from fall debates including TXST date
The Texas State softball team celebrate J.J. Smiths (25) home run against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State's Sun Belt tournament championship
More in softball
The Texas State softball team celebrates its win against South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinal game, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
2024 College Station Regional preview
The Texas State softball team celebrate with the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship trophy following the victory over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball selected to College Station Regional
Texas State softball celebrate the win over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette at the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
(Photo Gallery) Texas State softball prevails in Sun Belt Conference tournament
Texas State senior utility J.J. Smith (25) high-fives Head Coach Ricci Woodard while running home during the Sun Belt tournament championship game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball sits atop the Sun Belt once again, dethrone Ragin' Cajuns in tournament championship
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) celebrates the game-winning home run during the Sun Belt conference semifinal game against South Alabama, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Zarate's walk-off home run sends Bobcats to Sun Belt tournament championship
Texas State graduate student pitcher Tori McCann (15) pitches the ball in the quarterfinal round game of the Sun Belt conference tournament against Marshall, Friday, May 10. 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats cruise past Marshall into Sun Belt tournament semifinals
More in Sports
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Texas State women's golf ends season with 10th place finish at NCAA Regionals
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a double against Troy, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from baseball's series victory over No. 21 Troy
Texas State senior first baseman Alec Patino (23) celebrates at second base after hitting a double during the game against Troy, Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Mora's walk-off clinches Texas State series over No. 21 Troy on Senior Day
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field win nine golds at Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, women's team takes championship
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a double during the game against Troy, Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State falls to No. 21 Troy in game two of series
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against Troy, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats take down No. 21 Trojans in game one of series



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star