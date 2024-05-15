Mullins selected eighth in Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball draft

Although Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins’ collegiate career is nearing its end, her softball career isn’t over yet. On Tuesday, Athletes Unlimited (AU) selected the Bobcat pitching phenom with the eighth pick in the AU Pro Softball draft.

@jkmullins4 has been selected 8th overall in the @AUProSports College Draft for the 2024 season! #EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/3tNNtJWp4I — Texas State Softball (@TXStateSoftball) May 14, 2024

AU Pro Softball is a professional softball league in the United States. The league’s 60 players compete for five weeks during the summer at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois. The league is entering its fifth season of existence.

Only 15 college players had the honor of being drafted this season. Mullins earned her fourth straight All-Sun Belt first-team selection and second Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year award and is in the top 10 of an abundance of categories in program history. These categories include wins with 99, innings pitched with 835.2, ERA with 1.68 and strikeouts with 812.

For 2024, Mullins is on the NCAA leaderboards for virtually every pitching statistic. She led the country in wins and innings pitched with 30 and 229 ⅓, respectively, ranked tenth in ERA with 1.31 and ranked 13th in strikeouts with 213.

In the AU Pro Softball league Mullins will be playing softball in a way she never has before. Players accumulate individual points based on team and individual performance, and the top four players become new captains each week and draft their teams from scratch for each week’s games.

Mullins’ time as a Bobcat isn’t done yet, as she and her teammates will make a trip to College Station to compete in the NCAA Regionals this weekend.