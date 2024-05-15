Bobcats drop final midweek game to McNeese in extra innings

Texas State baseball (26-27, 12-15 Sun Belt Conference) lost its final midweek contest of the season at the hands of McNeese State University (28-23, 10-11 Southland Conference) by a final score of 7-6 Tuesday night at Joe Miller Ballpark in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The contest between the Bobcats and the Cowboys was as back-and-forth as a game could be. McNeese jumped out to the early lead in the first inning. The Bobcats responded by scoring one in the second and two in the third to take their first lead of the game at 3-1.

The Cowboys scored three runs to re-take the lead 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning courtesy of a few Bobcat miscues.

Texas State tied the game in the sixth inning when junior infielder Aaron Lugo hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 6-6. That was the last of the scoring in regulation play, as the game went to the 10th inning still tied at 6-6.

The Bobcats took the lead in the top of the 10th when senior infielder Davis Powell scored on a wild pitch. Unfortunately for Texas State, the lead didn’t hold for long.

In the bottom of the 10th, redshirt senior infielder Chase Keeton doubled down the third base line to score two runs and walk off the game for the Cowboys.

Junior pitcher Calen Graham got the start on the hill for the Bobcats. Graham’s outing didn’t last very long, as he only worked 2.1 innings, giving up two earned runs in the process. Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout used a whole platoon of pitchers against the Cowboys, running out eight arms out of the bullpen in total.

Texas State will hit the road again for their final Sun Belt series of the regular season when they travel to Mississippi to take on the University of Southern Mississippi (35-17, 18-9 Sun Belt Conference).

The opening pitch of game one between Texas State and Southern Miss is scheduled to be thrown at 6:05 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.