The Texas State softball team celebrate with the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship trophy following the victory over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball selected to College Station Regional
May 12, 2024
Texas State softball celebrate the win over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette at the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
(Photo Gallery) Texas State softball prevails in Sun Belt Conference tournament
May 12, 2024
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field win nine golds at Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, women's team takes championship
May 12, 2024
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a double during the game against Troy, Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State falls to Troy in game two of series
May 12, 2024
"ZACH's crawling with Bobcats": students and alumni cross at nearby production
May 12, 2024
Texas State senior utility J.J. Smith (25) high-fives Head Coach Ricci Woodard while running home during the Sun Belt tournament championship game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball sits atop the Sun Belt once again, dethrone Ragin' Cajuns in tournament championship
May 11, 2024

Texas State softball selected to College Station Regional

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
May 12, 2024
The+Texas+State+softball+team+celebrate+with+the+Sun+Belt+Conference+Tournament+championship+trophy+following+the+victory+over+the+University+of+Louisiana-Lafayette%2C+Saturday%2C+May+11%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State softball team celebrate with the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship trophy following the victory over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Fresh off winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament for the first time since 2018, the Texas State softball team discovered its NCAA Tournament fate Sunday during the selection show.

The Bobcats will be heading to the College Station Regional this weekend. Texas State finished the season with a 45-13 overall record.

Although the Bobcats won the Sun Belt Conference tournament and were highly ranked in the NCAA RPI rankings, they didn’t get the nod to host a regional. 

 

 

Texas State will be joined in the College Station Regional by the host school, Texas A&M University (40-13), Pennsylvania State University (34-18) and the University of  Albany (33-12). 

The Bobcats will be the two seed in the Regional and will face Penn State in their first matchup on May 17 at 3 p.m. The Bobcats swept the Nittany Lions in a series earlier in the season. 

The double-elimination tournament will go through May 19, with the winning team advancing to the Super Regional round.  

 

 

The opening pitch between Texas State and Penn State is scheduled to be thrown at 3 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Davis Diamond in College Station. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. 
