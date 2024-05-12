Texas State softball selected to College Station Regional

Fresh off winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament for the first time since 2018, the Texas State softball team discovered its NCAA Tournament fate Sunday during the selection show.

The Bobcats will be heading to the College Station Regional this weekend. Texas State finished the season with a 45-13 overall record.

Although the Bobcats won the Sun Belt Conference tournament and were highly ranked in the NCAA RPI rankings, they didn’t get the nod to host a regional.

The journey continues in College Station ‼️ #EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/Wq7jNQtZXx — Texas State Softball (@TXStateSoftball) May 12, 2024

Texas State will be joined in the College Station Regional by the host school, Texas A&M University (40-13), Pennsylvania State University (34-18) and the University of Albany (33-12).

The Bobcats will be the two seed in the Regional and will face Penn State in their first matchup on May 17 at 3 p.m. The Bobcats swept the Nittany Lions in a series earlier in the season.

The double-elimination tournament will go through May 19, with the winning team advancing to the Super Regional round.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Penn State is scheduled to be thrown at 3 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Davis Diamond in College Station. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.