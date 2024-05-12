73° San Marcos
ZACHs crawling with Bobcats: students and alumni cross at nearby production
Texas State falls to Troy in game two of series

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
May 12, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a double during the game against Troy, Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

A disastrous seventh inning for Texas State University baseball (25-26, 11-15 Sun Belt Conference) unfolded as it was defeated by No. 21 Troy University (35-17, 17-9 Sun Belt Conference) 5-3 Saturday night at Bobcat Ballpark.

The series is now tied 1-1, as Texas State won game one of the three-game series on Friday, setting up a winner-take-all all rubber match on Sunday. 

All five of Troy’s runs came in the seventh inning. Control was the main issue for the Texas State pitchers, as they issued five walks and a hit-by-pitch in the inning. Senior Austin Eaton allowed two earned runs, senior Jonathan Martinez allowed three and senior Otto Wofford allowed one.

Troy’s first run came on an RBI single from senior right fielder Ethan Kavanagh. The rest of the runs came on three RBI walks and an RBI hit-by-pitch.

“We just fell apart that one inning,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “We gave up too many walks.”

Troy junior pitcher Luke Lyon earned the victory on the mound, allowing three runs with five strikeouts in 6 1⁄3 innings.

Redshirt senior catcher August Ramirez stood out for Texas State, collecting three hits, including a three-run home run in the second inning.

Texas State senior pitcher Drayton Brown started and earned a no-decision, allowing zero runs on one hit and two walks in five innings. Martinez suffered the loss.

The opening pitch in the rubber match between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for noon on Sunday, May 12, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
"ZACH's crawling with Bobcats": students and alumni cross at nearby production
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
