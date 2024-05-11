73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) celebrates the game-winning home run during the Sun Belt conference semifinal game against South Alabama, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Zarate's walk-off home run sends Bobcats to Sun Belt tournament championship
May 11, 2024
Texas State graduate student pitcher Tori McCann (15) pitches the ball in the quarterfinal round game of the Sun Belt conference tournament against Marshall, Friday, May 10. 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats cruise past Marshall into Sun Belt tournament semifinals
May 11, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against Troy, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats take down Trojans in game one of series
May 11, 2024
A downed oak tree lays over one of the sand volleyball courts, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Sewell Park.
TXST, San Marcos undergoes severe weather damages
May 10, 2024
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
May 10, 2024
Leave professors promotions alone
Leave professor's promotions alone
May 9, 2024

Zarate’s walk-off home run sends Bobcats to Sun Belt tournament championship

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
May 11, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+utility+Katarina+Zarate+%2828%29+celebrates+the+game-winning+home+run+during+the+Sun+Belt+conference+semifinal+game+against+South+Alabama%2C+Friday%2C+May+10%2C+2024%2C+at+Texas+State+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) celebrates the game-winning home run during the Sun Belt conference semifinal game against South Alabama, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.

Sophomore second baseman Katarina Zarate hit a walk-off home run in the eighth inning as Texas State softball (44-13, 18-6 Sun Belt Conference) defeated the University of South Alabama (32-18-1, 16-8 Sun Belt Conference) 4-3 in the semifinal round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament Friday night at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 

Zarate’s clutch home run came on the first pitch of the at-bat and sent the Bobcats to the Sun Belt Finals against Louisiana-Lafayette.

“Coach Woodard has been telling me all season I have to swing the bat first pitch, so I really just trusted her in that moment,” Zarate said. “I couldn’t have been there without my teammates getting us back in the game.”

Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey knocked in the Bobcat’s first run of the game as she slapped a single the opposite way with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth inning, making the score 3-1.

“I have already been on [Harvey], telling her earlier in the game about not swinging the bat,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “I asked her what her thoughts were, and she said, ‘It’s new at bat, coach.'”

Senior shortstop Hannah Earls followed Harvey’s RBI single with a single of her own, driving in two runs and tying the game. 

Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua started the game, allowing two earned runs in 3 ⅓ innings. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins pitched the rest of the game, allowing one earned run with a whopping nine strikeouts in 4 ⅔ innings.

Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the Sun Belt Conference semifinal game against South Alabama, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium. (Mandalyn Lewallen)

“I think that was the best I pitched all season,” Mullins said.

South Alabama scored all of its runs in the fourth inning, as sophomore infielder Gabby Stagner hit a solo home run and redshirt senior infielder Odalys Cordova hit a two-run double, respectively.

“I would have loved to have seen it turn out the other way, but those are close games that can go either way,” South Alabama Head Coach Becky Clark said. “I think the biggest thing is you have to be able to walk away from that game knowing you left it all on the field and you did everything you could do, and I felt like we did that.”

Senior pitcher Olivia Lackie suffered the loss on the mound, allowing four runs in 7 ⅓ innings.

Texas State will face No. 18 Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Finals Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State graduate student pitcher Tori McCann (15) pitches the ball in the quarterfinal round game of the Sun Belt conference tournament against Marshall, Friday, May 10. 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats cruise past Marshall into Sun Belt tournament semifinals
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against Troy, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats take down Trojans in game one of series
A downed oak tree lays over one of the sand volleyball courts, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Sewell Park.
TXST, San Marcos undergoes severe weather damages
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
Leave professors promotions alone
Leave professor's promotions alone
Nichaela Shaheen, managing editor at The University Star, poses in front of the Bobcat statue, Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Written in The Stars: Shaheen leaves intentional impact
More in softball
The Texas State softball team celebrates its second win against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
2024 Texas State softball Sun Belt tournament predictions
The Texas State softball team huddles up before the game against, Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
2024 Sun Belt Conference softball tournament preview
Texas State sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar (00) prepares to swing the bat during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
McCann dazzles on senior day; Bobcats complete sweep of Marshall in regular-season finale
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) swings her bat to attempt to hit the ball during the game against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Zarate's home run lifts Bobcats to series-clinching win over Thundering Herd
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) runs to first during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State wipes Marshall in game one of final conference series
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) advances to a base during the game against #1 Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red & Charlie McCombs Field in Austin.
Earls executing career-best season in final year at TXST
More in Sports
A photo of Bobcat Stadium during a football game on the campus of Texas State University. 
Bobcat Stadium facing potential name change
The Texas State football team celebrate a touchdown during the game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Pair of Texas State football players enter transfer portal
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) pitches the ball against #3 Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats drop series finale to Monarchs
Texas State senior pitcher Drayton Brown (34) pitches the ball, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State clinches series over Old Dominion with game two victory
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State lands commitment from former Big 12 quarterback
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State wallops Old Dominion in game one of series



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star