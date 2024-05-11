73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State graduate student pitcher Tori McCann (15) pitches the ball in the quarterfinal round game of the Sun Belt conference tournament against Marshall, Friday, May 10. 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats cruise past Marshall into Sun Belt tournament semifinals
May 11, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against Troy, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats take down Trojans in game one of series
May 11, 2024
A downed oak tree lays over one of the sand volleyball courts, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Sewell Park.
TXST, San Marcos undergoes severe weather damages
May 10, 2024
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
May 10, 2024
Leave professors promotions alone
Leave professor's promotions alone
May 9, 2024
Nichaela Shaheen, managing editor at The University Star, poses in front of the Bobcat statue, Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Written in The Stars: Shaheen leaves intentional impact
May 9, 2024

Bobcats cruise past Marshall into Sun Belt tournament semifinals

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
May 11, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+pitcher+Tori+McCann+%2815%29+pitches+the+ball+in+the+quarterfinal+round+game+of+the+Sun+Belt+conference+tournament+against+Marshall%2C+Friday%2C+May+10.+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Meg Boles
Texas State graduate student pitcher Tori McCann (15) pitches the ball in the quarterfinal round game of the Sun Belt conference tournament against Marshall, Friday, May 10. 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Despite a less-than-ideal postponement of the game, Texas State softball (43-13, 18-6 Sun Belt Conference) defeated Marshall University (25-27, 10-14 Sun Belt Conference) by a final score of 8-2 Friday afternoon at Bobcat Softball Stadium in the quarterfinal round of the Sun Belt tournament.

“I don’t think we gave [Marshall] a chance to even respond to much,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “The way we came out on fire is exactly what I wanted to see.”

Texas State jumped out to the early lead, putting up a four spot in the first and never looking back. The Bobcats went on to score two in the fourth and two more in the sixth.

Texas State senior right fielder Anna Jones (14) celebrates scoring a run in the quarterfinal round game of the Sun Belt conference tournament against Marshall, Friday, May 10. 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. (Meg Boles )

At the plate, graduate student Sara Vanderford led the charge for the Bobcat offense. Vanderford went 3-4 with four RBIs on the day, accounting for half of Texas State’s run-scoring.

“As of late, I’ve just been looking for pitches I can drive,” Vanderford said. “If I can keep it that simple, I’m going to be hard to beat.”

In the circle, senior pitcher Jessica Mullins and graduate student Tori McCann combined to hold the Thundering Herd to only two runs on the afternoon.

Mullins picked up her 28th win on the season, throwing 4.1 shutout innings and only surrendering one hit. The early offensive outburst allowed Woodard to pull Mullins early and insert McCann into the game.

McCann closed out the last 2.2 innings, surrendering only one earned run and three hits.

 

Texas State sophomore designated player Emilee Baker (1) celebrates with Head Coach Ricci Woodard after making it to third base during the quarterfinal round game of the Sun Belt conference tournament against Marshall, Friday, May 10. 2024, at Softball Stadium. (Meg Boles)
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against Troy, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats take down Trojans in game one of series
A downed oak tree lays over one of the sand volleyball courts, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Sewell Park.
TXST, San Marcos undergoes severe weather damages
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
Leave professors promotions alone
Leave professor's promotions alone
Nichaela Shaheen, managing editor at The University Star, poses in front of the Bobcat statue, Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Written in The Stars: Shaheen leaves intentional impact
The Texas State softball team celebrates its second win against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
2024 Texas State softball Sun Belt tournament predictions
More in softball
The Texas State softball team huddles up before the game against, Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
2024 Sun Belt Conference softball tournament preview
Texas State sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar (00) prepares to swing the bat during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
McCann dazzles on senior day; Bobcats complete sweep of Marshall in regular-season finale
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) swings her bat to attempt to hit the ball during the game against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Zarate's home run lifts Bobcats to series-clinching win over Thundering Herd
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) runs to first during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State wipes Marshall in game one of final conference series
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) advances to a base during the game against #1 Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red & Charlie McCombs Field in Austin.
Earls executing career-best season in final year at TXST
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins accepts the Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year award from Director of Athletics Don Coryell at the CATSPYS ceremony, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Mullins named Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year
More in Sports
A photo of Bobcat Stadium during a football game on the campus of Texas State University. 
Bobcat Stadium facing potential name change
The Texas State football team celebrate a touchdown during the game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Pair of Texas State football players enter transfer portal
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) pitches the ball against #3 Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats drop series finale to Monarchs
Texas State senior pitcher Drayton Brown (34) pitches the ball, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State clinches series over Old Dominion with game two victory
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State lands commitment from former Big 12 quarterback
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State wallops Old Dominion in game one of series



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star