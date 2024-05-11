Bobcats take down Trojans in game one of series

Texas State baseball (25-25, 11-14 Sun Belt Conference) fired on all cylinders as it took down Troy University (34-17, 16-9 Sun Belt Conference) 6-0 on Friday evening at Bobcat Ballpark.

The shutout win stemmed from lights-out performances from senior pitchers Cameron Bush and Rhett McCaffety. Bush threw for the longest outing of his career with a performance of 5.2 innings, giving up only three hits and one walk while at the mound.

In relief of Bush, McCaffety kept his foot on the gas, throwing for 3.1 innings, earning four strikeouts and closing out the win for the Bobcats.

The win over Troy did not come from just defense, however. The contest was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when junior infielder Aaron Lugo put himself into scoring position, and an RBI from senior infielder Davis Powell made the lead 1-0.

The game remained 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh inning when senior outfielder Kameron Weil hit an RBI single to increase the lead to 2-0. A wild pitch allowed senior utility Cade Manning to score another run, making the score 3-0.

The Trojans intentionally walked freshman infielder Ryne Farber with two runners on base, making the bases loaded. Junior infielder Aaron Lugo then finished what he started with a bases-clearing hit, extending the lead to 6-0.

The Bobcats will look to claim the series in game two on Saturday.

The opening pitch in the second game between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.