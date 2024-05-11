73° San Marcos
Texas State graduate student pitcher Tori McCann (15) pitches the ball in the quarterfinal round game of the Sun Belt conference tournament against Marshall, Friday, May 10. 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats cruise past Marshall into Sun Belt tournament semifinals
May 11, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against Troy, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats take down Trojans in game one of series
May 11, 2024
A downed oak tree lays over one of the sand volleyball courts, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Sewell Park.
TXST, San Marcos undergoes severe weather damages
May 10, 2024
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
May 10, 2024
Leave professors promotions alone
Leave professor's promotions alone
May 9, 2024
Nichaela Shaheen, managing editor at The University Star, poses in front of the Bobcat statue, Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Written in The Stars: Shaheen leaves intentional impact
May 9, 2024

Bobcats take down Trojans in game one of series

Jude Botello, Sports Contributor
May 11, 2024
Texas+State+senior+pitcher+Cameron+Bush+%283%29+pitches+the+ball+during+the+game+against+Troy%2C+Friday%2C+May+10%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.
Meg Boles
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against Troy, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (25-25, 11-14 Sun Belt Conference) fired on all cylinders as it took down Troy University (34-17, 16-9 Sun Belt Conference) 6-0 on Friday evening at Bobcat Ballpark.

The shutout win stemmed from lights-out performances from senior pitchers Cameron Bush and Rhett McCaffety. Bush threw for the longest outing of his career with a performance of 5.2 innings, giving up only three hits and one walk while at the mound.

In relief of Bush, McCaffety kept his foot on the gas, throwing for 3.1 innings, earning four strikeouts and closing out the win for the Bobcats.

The win over Troy did not come from just defense, however. The contest was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when junior infielder Aaron Lugo put himself into scoring position, and an RBI from senior infielder Davis Powell made the lead 1-0.

The game remained 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh inning when senior outfielder Kameron Weil hit an RBI single to increase the lead to 2-0. A wild pitch allowed senior utility Cade Manning to score another run, making the score 3-0.

The Trojans intentionally walked freshman infielder Ryne Farber with two runners on base, making the bases loaded. Junior infielder Aaron Lugo then finished what he started with a bases-clearing hit, extending the lead to 6-0.

The Bobcats will look to claim the series in game two on Saturday. 

The opening pitch in the second game between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
