84° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Texas State softball team celebrates its second win against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
2024 Texas State softball Sun Belt tournament predictions
May 8, 2024
Title series gives salary adjustments for nontenured faculty
Title series gives salary adjustments for nontenured faculty
May 7, 2024
The Texas State softball team huddles up before the game against, Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
2024 Sun Belt Conference softball tournament preview
May 7, 2024
(Left) Music studies sophomore Josh Nepote performs hip hopera for the audience alongside (Right) music graduate Jay Nava, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Evans Auditorium.
Hip-hop meets opera in student production debut
May 7, 2024
Abbie Taylor, PR director, poses for a photo under the arch, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the UAC Arch.
Discovering PR: The University Star changed my path
May 7, 2024
Eric Martinez, executive director of Mano Amiga Safe Communities, speaks outside San Marcos City Hall before submitting signatures to repeal the San Marcos Police Departments civil service protections on April 30, 2024.
Local political action committee submits police reform signatures
May 6, 2024

2024 Texas State softball Sun Belt tournament predictions

Sports Staff
May 8, 2024
The+Texas+State+softball+team+celebrates+its+second+win+against+Penn+State%2C+Friday%2C+March+8%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State softball team celebrates its second win against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

 

David Cuevas, Sports Editor 

Prediction: Championship round loss to Louisiana-Lafayette

Texas State will make it to the championship round and lose to Louisiana-Lafayette once again. The Ragin’ Cajuns have been Texas State’s kryptonite for the last few seasons and this year will be no different. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins will pitch a strong game but I think Louisiana-Lafayette will find a way to get on base enough to secure the victory at 4-2. Texas State will win Regionals before being overmatched in Super Regionals by a top-tier team. 

 

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor 

Prediction: Sun Belt tournament champions

Texas State wins the SBC title over Louisiana-Lafayette 3-2. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins shuts out the Ragin’ Cajuns in her last outing against them. I expect her to be at the top of her game in the championship and when she’s locked in, she’s as close to unbeatable as anyone in the country. Texas State wins whatever Regional they are placed in, but ultimately runs out of gas in the Super Regionals.

 

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter

Prediction: Sun Belt tournament champions

Texas State goes to the championship and defeats Louisiana-Lafayette 3-1. Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas State are clearly the best teams in the conference. I think Texas State played better the more they faced Louisiana-Lafayette this year, while the Ragin’ Cajuns got worse. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins struggled in her first game against Louisiana-Lafayette this year but found her groove in her last game against the Ragin’ Cajuns. The Bobcat offense was held scoreless in the first two games against Louisiana-Lafayette this season but was able to put runs on the board in the final match. I think Texas State will advance to the Super Regionals in the NCAA tournament and fall to a more powerful team.

 

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter

Prediction:  Sun Belt tournament champions

Texas State wins the SBC title over Louisiana-Lafayette 3-2. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins shut out Louisiana-Lafayette in her last outing against them. I expect her to be at the top of her game in the championship and when she’s locked in, she’s as close to unbeatable as anyone in the country. Texas State wins whatever regional they are placed in, but ultimately runs out of gas in the Super Regionals.

 

Kaden Bessent, Sports Contributor

Prediction: Sun Belt tournament champions

Texas State will win the Sun Belt tournament against Louisiana-Lafayette 6-4. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins will not allow Louisiana-Lafayette to take the conference from her the last time she pitches on her home field. Then, the team will advance to Super Regionals, but I predict they will run into a top team in the nation that will be too much to handle.

 
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Title series gives salary adjustments for nontenured faculty
Title series gives salary adjustments for nontenured faculty
The Texas State softball team huddles up before the game against, Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
2024 Sun Belt Conference softball tournament preview
(Left) Music studies sophomore Josh Nepote performs hip hopera for the audience alongside (Right) music graduate Jay Nava, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Evans Auditorium.
Hip-hop meets opera in student production debut
Abbie Taylor, PR director, poses for a photo under the arch, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the UAC Arch.
Discovering PR: The University Star changed my path
Eric Martinez, executive director of Mano Amiga Safe Communities, speaks outside San Marcos City Hall before submitting signatures to repeal the San Marcos Police Departments civil service protections on April 30, 2024.
Local political action committee submits police reform signatures
A photo of Bobcat Stadium during a football game on the campus of Texas State University. 
Bobcat Stadium facing potential name change
More in softball
Texas State sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar (00) prepares to swing the bat during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
McCann dazzles on senior day; Bobcats complete sweep of Marshall in regular-season finale
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) swings her bat to attempt to hit the ball during the game against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Zarate's home run lifts Bobcats to series-clinching win over Thundering Herd
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) runs to first during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State wipes Marshall in game one of final conference series
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) advances to a base during the game against #1 Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red & Charlie McCombs Field in Austin.
Earls executing career-best season in final year at TXST
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins accepts the Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year award from Director of Athletics Don Coryell at the CATSPYS ceremony, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Mullins named Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year
Texas State softball players gather with Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Updated Softball rankings following 2-1 series victory over Southern Mississippi
More in Sports
The Texas State football team celebrate a touchdown during the game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.
Pair of Texas State football players enter transfer portal
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) pitches the ball against #3 Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats drop series finale to Monarchs
Texas State senior pitcher Drayton Brown (34) pitches the ball, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State clinches series over Old Dominion with game two victory
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State lands commitment from former Big 12 quarterback
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State wallops Old Dominion in game one of series
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field walk away with four gold medals at Texas Invitational



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star