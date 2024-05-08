2024 Texas State softball Sun Belt tournament predictions

David Cuevas, Sports Editor

Prediction: Championship round loss to Louisiana-Lafayette

Texas State will make it to the championship round and lose to Louisiana-Lafayette once again. The Ragin’ Cajuns have been Texas State’s kryptonite for the last few seasons and this year will be no different. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins will pitch a strong game but I think Louisiana-Lafayette will find a way to get on base enough to secure the victory at 4-2. Texas State will win Regionals before being overmatched in Super Regionals by a top-tier team.

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor

Prediction: Sun Belt tournament champions

Texas State wins the SBC title over Louisiana-Lafayette 3-2. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins shuts out the Ragin’ Cajuns in her last outing against them. I expect her to be at the top of her game in the championship and when she’s locked in, she’s as close to unbeatable as anyone in the country. Texas State wins whatever Regional they are placed in, but ultimately runs out of gas in the Super Regionals.

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter

Prediction: Sun Belt tournament champions

Texas State goes to the championship and defeats Louisiana-Lafayette 3-1. Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas State are clearly the best teams in the conference. I think Texas State played better the more they faced Louisiana-Lafayette this year, while the Ragin’ Cajuns got worse. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins struggled in her first game against Louisiana-Lafayette this year but found her groove in her last game against the Ragin’ Cajuns. The Bobcat offense was held scoreless in the first two games against Louisiana-Lafayette this season but was able to put runs on the board in the final match. I think Texas State will advance to the Super Regionals in the NCAA tournament and fall to a more powerful team.

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter

Prediction: Sun Belt tournament champions

Texas State wins the SBC title over Louisiana-Lafayette 3-2. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins shut out Louisiana-Lafayette in her last outing against them. I expect her to be at the top of her game in the championship and when she’s locked in, she’s as close to unbeatable as anyone in the country. Texas State wins whatever regional they are placed in, but ultimately runs out of gas in the Super Regionals.

Kaden Bessent, Sports Contributor

Prediction: Sun Belt tournament champions

Texas State will win the Sun Belt tournament against Louisiana-Lafayette 6-4. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins will not allow Louisiana-Lafayette to take the conference from her the last time she pitches on her home field. Then, the team will advance to Super Regionals, but I predict they will run into a top team in the nation that will be too much to handle.