80° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) pitches the ball against #3 Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats drop series finale to Monarchs
May 5, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Drayton Brown (34) pitches the ball, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State clinches series over Old Dominion with game two victory
May 5, 2024
Texas State electronic media senior Kambri Wilson poses for a photo, April 8, 2024, at the Retreat.
As one era ends another begins
May 5, 2024
Marketing senior Aili Ortega smiles while holding her cap decorated with her college memories on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
From outside to insider
May 5, 2024
Texas State sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar (00) prepares to swing the bat during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
McCann dazzles on senior day; Bobcats complete sweep of Marshall in regular-season finale
May 4, 2024
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State lands commitment from former Big 12 quarterback
May 4, 2024

Bobcats drop series finale to Monarchs

James Vaughn, Sports Contributor
May 5, 2024
Texas+State+senior+pitcher+Tony+Robie+%2839%29+pitches+the+ball+against+%233+Texas+A%26M%2C+Tuesday%2C+April+2%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.
Meg Boles
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) pitches the ball against #3 Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

After winning the first game of the doubleheader, Texas State baseball (10-15, 24-26 Sun Belt Conference) came up short in game two to Old Dominion University (13-12, 26-21 Sun Belt Conference) by a score of 7-4 Saturday night at Bobcat Ballpark.

Despite the loss, Texas State clinched the series by winning the first two games.

Senior pitcher Tony Robie got the start for Texas State and went 5 ⅓ innings, allowing just two runs and striking out three. Redshirt senior pitcher Peyton Zabel followed and, while being credited with the loss, managed 1 ⅔ innings, giving up three runs. Zabel gave up the lead to the Monarchs in the seventh inning.

Offensively, the Bobcats struggled early but took a 2-1 lead in the third inning. Texas State was shut out until the ninth inning when it scored two runs to secure the final score.

Freshman infielder Ryne Farber was among the couple of Bobcats who collected two hits. Abnormally, the Bobcats only struck out twice in the ballgame. They also managed seven free passes but couldn’t get runs in the big spots.

A ninth-inning rally came just short which saw the winning run step into the box.

After all, the Bobcats went 2-1 on the weekend and now prepare to host red-hot Troy University, which is coming off a series win against the Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette. Texas State remains ½ games out of a trip to Montgomery with six Sun Belt games left to go.

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State senior pitcher Drayton Brown (34) pitches the ball, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State clinches series over Old Dominion with game two victory
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State wallops Old Dominion in game one of series
Texas State junior infielder Aaron Lugo (1) steps up to bat against LSU in the Astros Foundation Classic, March 3, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
High-scoring offense not enough as pitching falters in loss to Roadrunners
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) attempts a layup, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Dontae Horne enters transfer portal
Texas State senior pitcher Drayton Brown (34) pitches the ball against Appalachian State, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats defeat Arkansas State in final game to avoid series sweep
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) looks to make a play at first during at the game against the University of Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Red Wolves claim series over Texas State with game two win
More in features
Texas State electronic media senior Kambri Wilson poses for a photo, April 8, 2024, at the Retreat.
As one era ends another begins
Marketing senior Aili Ortega smiles while holding her cap decorated with her college memories on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
From outside to insider
Texas State sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar (00) prepares to swing the bat during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
McCann dazzles on senior day; Bobcats complete sweep of Marshall in regular-season finale
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State lands commitment from former Big 12 quarterback
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) swings her bat to attempt to hit the ball during the game against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Zarate's home run lifts Bobcats to series-clinching win over Thundering Herd
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field walk away with four gold medals at Texas Invitational
More in Sports
Former Texas State forward Lauryn Thompson poses for a photo during media day, October 12, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
“Nobody knew what I was going through”: Thompson speaks out about tumor
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) runs to first during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State wipes Marshall in game one of final conference series
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) advances to a base during the game against #1 Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red & Charlie McCombs Field in Austin.
Earls executing career-best season in final year at TXST
Texas State graduate student Emma Carr hits the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis eliminated in second round of Sun Belt Tournament
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins accepts the Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year award from Director of Athletics Don Coryell at the CATSPYS ceremony, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Mullins named Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf trio earn All-Sun Belt honors



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star