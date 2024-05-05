Bobcats drop series finale to Monarchs

After winning the first game of the doubleheader, Texas State baseball (10-15, 24-26 Sun Belt Conference) came up short in game two to Old Dominion University (13-12, 26-21 Sun Belt Conference) by a score of 7-4 Saturday night at Bobcat Ballpark.

Despite the loss, Texas State clinched the series by winning the first two games.

Senior pitcher Tony Robie got the start for Texas State and went 5 ⅓ innings, allowing just two runs and striking out three. Redshirt senior pitcher Peyton Zabel followed and, while being credited with the loss, managed 1 ⅔ innings, giving up three runs. Zabel gave up the lead to the Monarchs in the seventh inning.

Offensively, the Bobcats struggled early but took a 2-1 lead in the third inning. Texas State was shut out until the ninth inning when it scored two runs to secure the final score.

Freshman infielder Ryne Farber was among the couple of Bobcats who collected two hits. Abnormally, the Bobcats only struck out twice in the ballgame. They also managed seven free passes but couldn’t get runs in the big spots.

A ninth-inning rally came just short which saw the winning run step into the box.

After all, the Bobcats went 2-1 on the weekend and now prepare to host red-hot Troy University, which is coming off a series win against the Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette. Texas State remains ½ games out of a trip to Montgomery with six Sun Belt games left to go.

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.