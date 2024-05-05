Texas State clinches series over Old Dominion with game two victory

A pair of two-run home runs from sophomore second baseman Chase Mora propelled Texas State baseball (10-14, 24-25 Sun Belt Conference) to an 8-6, series-clinching victory over Old Dominion (12-12, 25-21 Sun Belt Conference) in game one of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Ballpark.

Mora’s first two-run home run tied the game 2-2 in the fourth inning. Junior infielder Aaron Lugo and senior shortstop Davis Powell followed with an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly, respectively, giving the Bobcats a 4-2 lead.

Mora hit his second two-run home run of the game in the fifth inning, and Powell and senior outfielder Cade Manning added insurance runs in the sixth inning. Powell hit an RBI single, and Manning hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly, putting Texas State up 8-3.

For Old Dominion, junior outfielder Luke Waters, senior infielder Kenny Levari, and junior infielder Maverick Stallings all hit solo home runs.

The Monarchs offense threatened late, adding a run in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth before stranding the tying run on base to end the game.

Senior pitcher Drayton Brown gave up three home runs but limited the damage, allowing just three runs in five innings with five strikeouts in the win. Senior pitcher Rhett McCaffety allowed one run in 3 ⅓ innings, and senior pitcher Jonathan Martinez allowed a run in ⅔ of an inning to close out the game.

Old Dominion sophomore pitcher Ben Moore suffered the loss, letting up four runs in four innings. Senior pitcher Jacob Gomez allowed four runs out of the bullpen, and senior pitcher Lincoln Ransom pitched a perfect inning of relief.