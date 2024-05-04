75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar (00) prepares to swing the bat during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
McCann dazzles on senior day; Bobcats complete sweep of Marshall in regular-season finale
May 4, 2024
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State lands commitment from former Big 12 quarterback
May 4, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State wallops Old Dominion in game one of series
May 4, 2024
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) swings her bat to attempt to hit the ball during the game against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Zarate's home run lifts Bobcats to series-clinching win over Thundering Herd
May 4, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field walk away with four gold medals at Texas Invitational
May 4, 2024
Brianna Chavez and her grandma Agapita Castro after her first Ballet Folklorico performance in 2005 at the Oswaldo A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center in Austin, Texas.
My Guiding Star
May 4, 2024

McCann dazzles on senior day; Bobcats complete sweep of Marshall in regular-season finale

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
May 4, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+catcher+Megan+Kelnar+%2800%29+prepares+to+swing+the+bat+during+the+game+against+Texas%2C+Wednesday%2C+April+10%2C+2024%2C+at+Red+and+Charline+McCombs+Field+in+Austin.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar (00) prepares to swing the bat during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

One day after being honored during pregame, graduate student pitcher Tori McCann stole the show on senior day, throwing a complete game, two-hit shutout as she helped lead Texas State softball (42-13, 18-6 Sun Belt Conference) to a 5-0 victory and a sweep of Marshall University (24-27, 10-14 Sun Belt Conference) Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

“To come out and throw this game today, at this point in the season, I couldn’t be more proud of [Tori],” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “[Tori’s performance] gave me goosebumps.”

The Thundering Herd had zero answers for McCann as she kept their bats quiet all afternoon. Marshall picked up their first hit of the game in the first inning. After that, the Herd wouldn’t pick up another off of McCann until the sixth.

“I was feeling good in the circle; I knew my team had my back,” McCann said. “I knew [Marshall] was going to swing the bat, so I just let my defense work.”

Run scoring was scarce in terms of innings played. The Bobcats only scored in two of the seven innings of play, putting up two in the third inning and three in the sixth inning, but with McCann’s performance, that is all that was needed.

Senior infielder J.J. Smith had the only multi-hit performance for Texas State, going 2-3 on the afternoon, while sophomore Katarina Zarate had the only multi-RBI performance, driving in two of the five runs.

“We saw [Marshall’s] first pitcher [of the game] for the third time this weekend, so I knew what her plan was,” Smith said. “I knew just to attack pitches, stay above the ball and trust my swing.”

With the regular season now finished, the Bobcats will turn their attention to the Sun Belt Conference tournament. The Bobcats will be hosting the tournament and coming into it as the No. 2 seed in the conference.

Texas State is set to begin play in the SBC tournament on Thursday, May 9, at 7:00 p.m. at Bobcat Softball Stadium, where it will face the winner of No. 7 Georgia Southern (30-20, 12-12 Sun Belt Conference) versus No. 10 Marshall.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State lands commitment from former Big 12 quarterback
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State wallops Old Dominion in game one of series
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) swings her bat to attempt to hit the ball during the game against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Zarate's home run lifts Bobcats to series-clinching win over Thundering Herd
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field walk away with four gold medals at Texas Invitational
Brianna Chavez and her grandma Agapita Castro after her first Ballet Folklorico performance in 2005 at the Oswaldo A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center in Austin, Texas.
My Guiding Star
The University Star editorial board poses with a recent issue on the Old Main stairs, Sunday, April 21, 2024.
Newsroom Champs declare victory
More in softball
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) runs to first during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State wipes Marshall in game one of final conference series
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) advances to a base during the game against #1 Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red & Charlie McCombs Field in Austin.
Earls executing career-best season in final year at TXST
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins accepts the Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year award from Director of Athletics Don Coryell at the CATSPYS ceremony, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Mullins named Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year
Texas State softball players gather with Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Updated Softball rankings following 2-1 series victory over Southern Mississippi
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against, Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Complex.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford celebrates advancing bases during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium
Vanderford shatters home run record for Bobcat softball
More in Sports
Former Texas State forward Lauryn Thompson poses for a photo during media day, October 12, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
“Nobody knew what I was going through”: Thompson speaks out about tumor
Texas State graduate student Emma Carr hits the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis eliminated in second round of Sun Belt Tournament
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf trio earn All-Sun Belt honors
Texas State junior infielder Aaron Lugo (1) steps up to bat against LSU in the Astros Foundation Classic, March 3, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
High-scoring offense not enough as pitching falters in loss to Roadrunners
Texas State redshirt senior defensive end Chance Main (40) participates in pregame warmups, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Pair of Texas State football players get NFL minicamp invites
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf falls to Red Wolves in match play at Sun Belt Conference Tournament



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star