The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State lands commitment from former Big 12 quarterback
May 4, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State wallops Old Dominion in game one of series
May 4, 2024
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) swings her bat to attempt to hit the ball during the game against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Zarate's home run lifts Bobcats to series-clinching win over Thundering Herd
May 4, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field walk away with four gold medals at Texas Invitational
May 4, 2024
Brianna Chavez and her grandma Agapita Castro after her first Ballet Folklorico performance in 2005 at the Oswaldo A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center in Austin, Texas.
My Guiding Star
May 4, 2024
The University Star editorial board poses with a recent issue on the Old Main stairs, Sunday, April 21, 2024.
Newsroom Champs declare victory
May 4, 2024

Texas State wallops Old Dominion in game one of series

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
May 4, 2024
Texas+State+senior+pitcher+Cameron+Bush+%283%29+pitches+the+ball+during+the+game+against+UTSA%2C+Tuesday%2C+March+19%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.+
Meg Boles
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Junior infielder Aaron Lugo collected three hits, including a two-run home run, as Texas State baseball (23-24, 9-13 Sun Belt Conference) defeated Old Dominion University (24-20, 11-11 Sun Belt Conference) 14-4 in mercy rule fashion Friday night at Bobcat Ballpark.

The victory for Texas State moves them within one game of 10th place in the Sun Belt Conference standings, with the top 10 teams qualifying for the conference tournament.

“It was a really good night for us,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “I thought offensively we were locked in from the get-go.”

Lugo’s home run capped off a seven-run second inning, giving the Bobcats a 7-1 lead. The first five runs of the inning came on RBI singles from sophomore catcher Rashawn Galloway and senior outfielder Kameron Weil, a wild pitch allowing sophomore third baseman Chase Mora to score, and a two-run bloop double from freshman designated hitter Ryne Farber.

Old Dominion’s four runs came on a solo home run from freshman outfielder T.J. Aiken, a wild pitch allowing junior infielder Kyle Edwards to score, and a two-run home run from junior infielder Maverick Stallings.

The Bobcats aided their seven-run second inning with a run in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth, and five in the sixth.

“We’ve been working really hard the past couple of weeks to hit the top of the baseball, to hit it to the middle of the field, and to really simplify our approach,” Trout said.

Senior pitcher Austin Eaton earned the victory, allowing four runs in four innings. Redshirt senior pitcher Cameron Bush and graduate student pitcher Dalton Buckingham combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Old Dominion used six pitchers on the night, with senior pitcher Jay 

Cassady starting and suffering the loss on the mound. Cassady allowed six earned runs in 1 ⅔ innings.

Texas State and Old Dominion conclude the series on Saturday with a doubleheader.

The opening pitch in game two between the Bobcats and the Monarchs is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Donate to The University Star