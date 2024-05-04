Zarate’s home run lifts Bobcats to series-clinching win over Thundering Herd

Texas State softball (41-13. 17-6 Sun Belt Conference) toppled Marshall University (24-29, 10-13 Sun Belt Conference) in a close game Friday evening at Bobcat Softball Stadium 5-4.

Despite a rain delay, Texas State prevailed to clinch the series with the help of sophomore utility Katarina Zarate’s performance at the plate.

“That was the biggest thing; I was proud of [how] we handled the adversity of the day,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “To come back and be able to win a ball game like that puts us in a pretty good spot for tomorrow.”

Freshman pitcher Madison Azua pitched the first inning. Paired with inclement weather, Azua let up five wild pitches. Three of those pitches led to Marshall’s base advancements, and the other two resulted in runs for the Thundering Herd. Marshall plated three runs on the board in the inning.

Marshall capitalized on its advancement and kept Texas State quiet for most of the game until the bottom of the fourth inning, where a small single from Zarate opened the floodgates for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats continued the offensive rampage, only for Zarate to finish what she had started with a three-run home run to bring the fifth and final run in for the Bobcats. This was Zarate’s first home run of the season.

“We just have confidence in each other to be clutch in big moments,” Zarate said. “Having confidence in each other and just passing the bat [helps us hit well].”

Texas State’s combined effort in the circle consisted of Azua and senior pitcher Jessica Mullins. Straying from usual pitching statistics, Azua let up two hits and three runs in one inning alongside Mullins’ five hits and one run over six innings.

The Thundering Herd gained their fourth and final run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Bobcats closed out the game with a one-run win.

Texas State will attempt to sweep Marshall in the third and final game of the series on Saturday.