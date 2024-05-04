80° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State lands commitment from former Big 12 quarterback
May 4, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State wallops Old Dominion in game one of series
May 4, 2024
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) swings her bat to attempt to hit the ball during the game against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Zarate's home run lifts Bobcats to series-clinching win over Thundering Herd
May 4, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field walk away with four gold medals at Texas Invitational
May 4, 2024
Brianna Chavez and her grandma Agapita Castro after her first Ballet Folklorico performance in 2005 at the Oswaldo A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center in Austin, Texas.
My Guiding Star
May 4, 2024
The University Star editorial board poses with a recent issue on the Old Main stairs, Sunday, April 21, 2024.
Newsroom Champs declare victory
May 4, 2024

Zarate’s home run lifts Bobcats to series-clinching win over Thundering Herd

McKenna Ladson, Sports Contributor
May 4, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+utility+Katarina+Zarate+%2828%29+swings+her+bat+to+attempt+to+hit+the+ball+during+the+game+against+Penn+State%2C+Friday%2C+March+8%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) swings her bat to attempt to hit the ball during the game against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (41-13. 17-6 Sun Belt Conference) toppled Marshall University (24-29, 10-13 Sun Belt Conference) in a close game Friday evening at Bobcat Softball Stadium 5-4. 

Despite a rain delay, Texas State prevailed to clinch the series with the help of sophomore utility Katarina Zarate’s performance at the plate.

“That was the biggest thing; I was proud of [how] we handled the adversity of the day,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “To come back and be able to win a ball game like that puts us in a pretty good spot for tomorrow.”

Freshman pitcher Madison Azua pitched the first inning. Paired with inclement weather, Azua let up five wild pitches. Three of those pitches led to Marshall’s base advancements, and the other two resulted in runs for the Thundering Herd. Marshall plated three runs on the board in the inning.

Marshall capitalized on its advancement and kept Texas State quiet for most of the game until the bottom of the fourth inning, where a small single from Zarate opened the floodgates for the Bobcats. 

The Bobcats continued the offensive rampage, only for Zarate to finish what she had started with a three-run home run to bring the fifth and final run in for the Bobcats. This was Zarate’s first home run of the season.

We just have confidence in each other to be clutch in big moments,” Zarate said. “Having confidence in each other and just passing the bat [helps us hit well].”

Texas State’s combined effort in the circle consisted of Azua and senior pitcher Jessica Mullins. Straying from usual pitching statistics, Azua let up two hits and three runs in one inning alongside Mullins’ five hits and one run over six innings.

The Thundering Herd gained their fourth and final run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Bobcats closed out the game with a one-run win.

Texas State will attempt to sweep Marshall in the third and final game of the series on Saturday.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State wallops Old Dominion in game one of series
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field walk away with four gold medals at Texas Invitational
Brianna Chavez and her grandma Agapita Castro after her first Ballet Folklorico performance in 2005 at the Oswaldo A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center in Austin, Texas.
My Guiding Star
The University Star editorial board poses with a recent issue on the Old Main stairs, Sunday, April 21, 2024.
Newsroom Champs declare victory
Former Texas State forward Lauryn Thompson poses for a photo during media day, October 12, 2022, at Strahan Arena.
“Nobody knew what I was going through”: Thompson speaks out about tumor
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) runs to first during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State wipes Marshall in game one of final conference series
More in softball
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) advances to a base during the game against #1 Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red & Charlie McCombs Field in Austin.
Earls executing career-best season in final year at TXST
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins accepts the Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year award from Director of Athletics Don Coryell at the CATSPYS ceremony, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Mullins named Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year
Texas State softball players gather with Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Updated Softball rankings following 2-1 series victory over Southern Mississippi
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against, Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Complex.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford celebrates advancing bases during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium
Vanderford shatters home run record for Bobcat softball
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) steps up to the plate to bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Vanderford makes more history as Texas State wins rubber match against Southern Miss
More in Sports
Texas State graduate student Emma Carr hits the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis eliminated in second round of Sun Belt Tournament
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf trio earn All-Sun Belt honors
Texas State junior infielder Aaron Lugo (1) steps up to bat against LSU in the Astros Foundation Classic, March 3, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
High-scoring offense not enough as pitching falters in loss to Roadrunners
Texas State redshirt senior defensive end Chance Main (40) participates in pregame warmups, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Pair of Texas State football players get NFL minicamp invites
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf falls to Red Wolves in match play at Sun Belt Conference Tournament
Texas State senior cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement (2) is congratulated with the turnover chain during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Ford-Dement signs with New England Patriots as undrafted free agent



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star