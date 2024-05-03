Texas State wipes Marshall in game one of final conference series

Texas State softball (40-13, 15-6 Sun Belt Conference) opened its final conference series with a 5-1 win against Marshall University (24-25, 10-12 Sun Belt Conference) Thursday evening at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

This win marks Texas State’s 40th of the season. The last 40-win season was in 2018, when the Bobcats achieved a 43-16 record. Head Coach Ricci Woodard said it was just another day at the office for her squad.

“Everybody’s going to think [40 wins] is a big deal, but that’s just one game for us,” Woodard said. “Our goal right now is the next five games, so we [have to] take care of business and get better.”

Freshman pitcher Madison Azua collected the win for the Bobcats and pushed four strikeouts while allowing one run in four innings. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins replaced Azua in the fifth inning. She earned the save while posting three strikeouts through as many innings.

Texas State’s usual suspects turned up the Bobcat offense. Graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford posted one hit with two RBIs, and senior utility Hannah Earls got three hits, scored a run and stole a bag.

“I just try to put it in play and try to get on for the girls, and then they move me around, so it’s up to them,” Earls said.

The Thundering Herd scored its lone run on a Texas State error from sophomore utility Katarina Zarate. Marshall came close again in the fifth inning, loading the bases, but Mullins shut the threat down.

Texas State will look to keep its winning ways against Marshall approaching the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament.

The opening pitch in game two between the Bobcats and the Thundering Herd is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.