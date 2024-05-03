77° San Marcos
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) runs to first during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State wipes Marshall in game one of final conference series
May 3, 2024
(Left to right) Former editor in chief Arthur Fairchild, former managing editor Sarah Hernandez, current managing editor Nichaela Shaheen, former opinions editor Dillon Strine and current editor in chief Carson Weaver pose for a photo with local pianist, Friday, March 24, 2023, at Petes Piano Bar in Fort Worth, Texas.
Legendary editor departs, leaves staff in mourning
May 3, 2024
Political science curriculum can integrate presidential debate
Political science curriculum can integrate presidential debate
May 3, 2024
Everythings bigger in Texas, except womens abortion rights
Everything's bigger in Texas, except women's abortion rights
May 3, 2024
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) advances to a base during the game against #1 Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red & Charlie McCombs Field in Austin.
Earls executing career-best season in final year at TXST
May 2, 2024
Texas State graduate student Emma Carr hits the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis eliminated in second round of Sun Belt Tournament
May 2, 2024

Texas State wipes Marshall in game one of final conference series

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
May 3, 2024
Texas+State+senior+utility+Hannah+Earls+%283%29+runs+to+first+during+the+game+against+Louisiana-Lafayette%2C+Saturday%2C+April+13%2C+2024%2C+at+Texas+State+Softball+Complex.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) runs to first during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.

Texas State softball (40-13, 15-6 Sun Belt Conference) opened its final conference series with a 5-1 win against Marshall University (24-25, 10-12 Sun Belt Conference) Thursday evening at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

This win marks Texas State’s 40th of the season. The last 40-win season was in 2018, when the Bobcats achieved a 43-16 record. Head Coach Ricci Woodard said it was just another day at the office for her squad. 

“Everybody’s going to think [40 wins] is a big deal, but that’s just one game for us,” Woodard said. “Our goal right now is the next five games, so we [have to] take care of business and get better.”

Freshman pitcher Madison Azua collected the win for the Bobcats and pushed four strikeouts while allowing one run in four innings. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins replaced Azua in the fifth inning. She earned the save while posting three strikeouts through as many innings.

Texas State’s usual suspects turned up the Bobcat offense. Graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford posted one hit with two RBIs, and senior utility Hannah Earls got three hits, scored a run and stole a bag.

“I just try to put it in play and try to get on for the girls, and then they move me around, so it’s up to them,” Earls said.

The Thundering Herd scored its lone run on a Texas State error from sophomore utility Katarina Zarate. Marshall came close again in the fifth inning, loading the bases, but Mullins shut the threat down.

Texas State will look to keep its winning ways against Marshall approaching the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament.

The opening pitch in game two between the Bobcats and the Thundering Herd is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

Donate to The University Star