Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) advances to a base during the game against #1 Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red & Charlie McCombs Field in Austin.
Earls executing career-best season in final year at TXST
May 2, 2024
Texas State graduate student Emma Carr hits the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis eliminated in second round of Sun Belt Tournament
May 2, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins accepts the Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year award from Director of Athletics Don Coryell at the CATSPYS ceremony, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Mullins named Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year
May 2, 2024
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf trio earn All-Sun Belt honors
May 2, 2024
TXST organizations plan for presidential debate
TXST organizations plan for presidential debate
May 2, 2024
Interior design junior Stephanie Valdez records herself in front of the Alkek Staircase, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Texas State University.
Texas State students discover community as influencers
May 2, 2024

Tennis eliminated in second round of Sun Belt Tournament

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
May 2, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+Emma+Carr+hits+the+ball+during+the+doubles+match+against+Troy%2C+Friday%2C+April+5%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Tennis+Complex.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State graduate student Emma Carr hits the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The Texas State women’s tennis team (11-8, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference) saw its season come to an end when they were eliminated in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament by Georgia State University (10-14, 5-6 Sun Belt Conference) 4-3.

This was the Bobcats’ first and only match of the tournament, as they didn’t have to play in round one.

 

Doubles:

Georgia State took the early lead in the match after winning the doubles point by taking two out of the three matches.

Juniors Sofia Fortuno and Maria Lora were the only pair to win their match against the Panthers, doing so in fashion, 6-0.

 

Singles:

The Bobcats fell behind 2-0 on the scorecard after graduate student Callie Creath dropped her match on court one in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

After Creath’s match, the Bobcats won three straight points to give themselves the 3-2 lead.

Lora grabbed the first point for the Bobcats after winning her match in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. Fortuno followed suit by winning her team-leading 12th singles match in three sets, while junior Kiana Graham won in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Texas State, however, couldn’t close out the match and get the last point needed for a victory.

Despite their best efforts, Pineda and sophomore Emily Niers dropped their matches in three sets, giving Georgia State the last two points needed to win and advance to the tournament quarterfinals.
