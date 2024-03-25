55° San Marcos
Women’s tennis victorious in back-and-forth affair with James Madison

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
March 25, 2024
Texas+State+senior+Mae+McCutcheon+forehands+the+ball+during+her+match+at+the+TXST+Fall+Invite%2C+Sept.+30%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Tennis+Complex.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon forehands the ball during her match at the TXST Fall Invite, Sept. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The Texas State women’s tennis team (9-3, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) defeated James Madison University (6-7, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Hillside Courts in Harrisonburg, Virginia. 

Sunday’s victory marked the Lady Bobcats’ ninth win in their last 10 matches and the program’s first-ever victory over the Dukes. 

“[Today was] an absolutely massive win for our program,” Texas State women’s tennis head coach Kendall Brooks said. “I have never seen a team fight so hard for anything before. From the very first point to the very last, they gave it their all and earned the win. [Being] proud of them is an understatement, and one of the most fun matches I’ve been a part of. Pumped to see what else we can do.”

 

Doubles

 

Texas State jumped out to the early lead in the match after quickly picking up the doubles point, winning matches on both courts one and two. Juniors Sofia Fortuno and Maria Lora picked up the win on court one 6-3, their seventh doubles win of the season. 

Meanwhile, over on court two, seniors Mae McCutcheon and Jadeh Chan jumped out in front early in their match and held it down the rest of the way, winning 6-2. McCutcheon and Chan’s win claimed the doubles point and allowed the Bobcats to secure an early lead.

 

Singles

 

James Madison evened things up, winning the first singles match of the afternoon after senior Kiana Graham fell in straight sets on court one 6-3, 6-4. 

Over on court two, graduate student Callie Creath helped the Bobcats regain the lead. After dropping the first set 7-6, Creath battled back to win both sets two and three 6-4. This was Creath’s ninth singles win this year, and she remains undefeated in conference singles play.

The Dukes once again tied the match, however, after winning on court three. Bobcat sophomore Emily Niers fell in three sets 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (7).

Fortuno gave Texas State the lead back, winning in straight sets 6-2, 7-5. Fortuno moved to 3-1 in conference play singles with her victory.

Sophomore Andrea Pineda put the final nail in the coffin for the Bobcats after she won her match in three sets: 7-6 (7), 4-6, and 6-3. Pineda’s victory sealed Texas State’s 4-2 victory over James Madison on the afternoon. 

The Bobcats return to action on Thursday, March. 28 when they travel to take on Marshall University (13-6, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Match time is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Brian David Fox Tennis Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
