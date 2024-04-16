Senior Day rally falls short as tennis falls to Ragin’ Cajuns

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon goes to serve the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

In its final home match of the 2024 season, the Texas State women’s tennis team (10-7, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference) lost to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (8-10, 3-7 Sun Belt Conference) by a final score of 4-3 at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Doubles:

The Ragin’ Cajuns claimed the doubles point, taking two of three matches from the Bobcats.

On court one, juniors Sofia Fortuno and Maria Lora were the only team to win their match for Texas State. Fortuno and Lora secured a 6-2 victory for their ninth win as a team this season.

Seniors Mae McCutcheon, Jadeh Chan, and the team of sophomore Emily Niers and graduate student Emma Carr all fell in their respective matches, allowing Louisiana-Lafayette to take the early lead.

Singles:

After falling in her doubles match, Niers quickly righted the ship and evened the score at 1-1, winning her singles match in straight sets 6-1, 6-3, for her seventh win this year.

Making her conference play debut, sophomore Jacqueline Schnabel fell on court six in straight sets. Meanwhile, on court four, Fortuno also dropped her match in straight sets, giving the Ragin’ Cajuns a 3-1 advantage.

The Bobcats, however, leveled the score with wins on courts one and two.

On court one, junior Kiana Graham won in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. Her third consecutive singles win. On court two, graduate student Callie Creath earned her 10th singles victory this year in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

The match outcome hinged on sophomore Andrea Pineda over on court five. Despite a gritty performance, Pineda ultimately fell in three sets 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, giving Louisiana the final point of the day and match victory.

The Bobcats will look to close out the regular season on a high note when they travel to Louisiana to face the University of Louisiana–Monroe (1-18, 0-10 Sun Belt Conference) for their final match before the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The match time between Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Heard Tennis Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana.