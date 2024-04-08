Tennis secures highest-win season since 2012 in match versus Georgia State

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State sophomore Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The Texas State women’s tennis team (10-6, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) defeated Georgia State University (6-13, 2-6 Sun Belt Conference) 4-3 Sunday morning at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

In a year that’s seen numerous Texas State sports find high levels of success, women’s tennis made sure to get in on the fun as well.

With their latest victory, the Bobcats have won 10 matches for the first time since 2012 and four conference matches for the first time since 2013.

“[It] feels good to get the win today; it was gritty, and we really had to dig it out,” Texas State Head Coach Kendall Brooks said. “[It’s] great to get back in the win column, and hopefully, we can stay on that track to finish strong.”

Doubles

The Bobcats dropped the doubles point to Georgia State as the teams of juniors Sofia Fortuno and Maria Lora and seniors Mae McCutcheon and Andrea Pineda both fell in their matches in third-set tiebreakers 7-6.

Singles

Pineda leveled the score for Texas State at 1-1 when she won the first singles match of the day on court six. Pineda didn’t drop a single game in her match, winning in two straight sets by scores of 6-0.

Following Pineda’s match, McCutcheon fell in her match on the same court 6-3, 6-4, allowing the Panthers to regain the lead 2-1.

With victories on courts three and four by Fortuno and sophomore Emily Niers, the Bobcats claimed a 3-2 advantage and needed only one more point to secure the match victory.

On court one, junior Kiana Graham secured the final point for Texas State. After dropping the first set, Graham rallied to win the following two sets 6-1 and 6-2, sealing the match and giving the Bobcats their 10th win of the year.

Next for Texas State is another home match with the University of Louisiana–Lafayette (6-10, 2-7 Sun Belt Conference).

The Bobcats and the Ragin’ Cajuns are set to square off at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.