Texas State tennis finishes regular season with victory against Louisiana-Monroe

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State junior tennis player Sofia Fortuno celebrate a point during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Texas States women’s tennis (11-7, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference) finished the regular season with a win against The University of Louisiana Monroe (1-19, 0-11 Sun Belt Conference) Friday afternoon at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

The game marked the conclusion of a successful regular season, with the Bobcats winning their most games in a regular season since 2012.

Doubles

The Bobcats began match-play with a strong energy that carried them to claim the doubles point against ULM.

After Texas State lost 6-1 in doubles to sophomore Emily Niers and graduate Emma Carr, the first Texas State duo to win their doubles match was graduate Callie Creath and junior Kiana Graham by a score of 6-2.

Last on the court were juniors Sofia Fortuno and Maria Lora against ULM’s pair of sophomores Tamara Bachmann and Alice Klinteby. The Bobcats won the match 6-4, securing the final doubles point for Texas State.

Singles

After winning the doubles match, the Bobcats maintained their energy to quickly win the three singles matches.

The first to win their singles match was junior Maria Lora against ULM’s Raquel Alvaro, finishing the match 6-1, 6-1.

Next to claim a point for the Bobcats and push the score to 3-0 was sophomore Andrea Pineda, winning against Bachmann 6-1 and 6-0.

Fortuno scored the winning point against ULM’s Giovanna Pereira, 6-3, 6-1, to put the game to rest.

With the regular season closed, the Bobcats will next play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on April 24-28. For more information on Texas State women’s tennis, visit txst.com.