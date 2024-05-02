75° San Marcos
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) advances to a base during the game against #1 Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red & Charlie McCombs Field in Austin.
Earls executing career-best season in final year at TXST
May 2, 2024
Texas State graduate student Emma Carr hits the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis eliminated in second round of Sun Belt Tournament
May 2, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins accepts the Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year award from Director of Athletics Don Coryell at the CATSPYS ceremony, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Mullins named Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year
May 2, 2024
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf trio earn All-Sun Belt honors
May 2, 2024
TXST organizations plan for presidential debate
TXST organizations plan for presidential debate
May 2, 2024
Interior design junior Stephanie Valdez records herself in front of the Alkek Staircase, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Texas State University.
Texas State students discover community as influencers
May 2, 2024

Mullins named Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
May 2, 2024
Texas+State+senior+pitcher+Jessica+Mullins+accepts+the+Texas+State+Woman+Athlete+of+the+Year+award+from+Director+of+Athletics+Don+Coryell+at+the+CATSPYS+ceremony%2C+Monday%2C+April+29%2C+2024%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins accepts the Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year award from Director of Athletics Don Coryell at the CATSPYS ceremony, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins added to her long list of accolades on Monday, earning honors as the Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year at the annual CATSPYS awards ceremony. The CATSPYS are designed to honor Texas State student-athletes and the accomplishments they have achieved throughout the year.

Mullins leads the country in wins with 26, and innings pitched with 204 1/3. Additionally, she ranks 10th in ERA and strikeouts with 1.23 and 189, respectively.

According to Mullins, she was immensely honored to win the award and appreciates the support from the entire Texas State community.

“I think [winning Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year] is huge for me because I’ve always called Texas State my home,” Mullins said. “This just seals the deal that I’m not on an island, and every single athlete, every single administration [member], and all the students support me. It’s not only my team.”

While Mullins most definitely put in the work, she said she doesn’t take her role in Texas State athletics for granted.

“I feel very honored,” Mullins said. “I wish I could give that award to every woman on this campus. I’m just thankful to be here.”

The senior ace will look to continue to show why she is the Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year, with the Sun Belt and NCAA tournaments on the horizon.  
