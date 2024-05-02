Mullins named Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins added to her long list of accolades on Monday, earning honors as the Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year at the annual CATSPYS awards ceremony. The CATSPYS are designed to honor Texas State student-athletes and the accomplishments they have achieved throughout the year.

Mullins leads the country in wins with 26, and innings pitched with 204 1/3. Additionally, she ranks 10th in ERA and strikeouts with 1.23 and 189, respectively.

According to Mullins, she was immensely honored to win the award and appreciates the support from the entire Texas State community.

“I think [winning Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year] is huge for me because I’ve always called Texas State my home,” Mullins said. “This just seals the deal that I’m not on an island, and every single athlete, every single administration [member], and all the students support me. It’s not only my team.”

While Mullins most definitely put in the work, she said she doesn’t take her role in Texas State athletics for granted.

“I feel very honored,” Mullins said. “I wish I could give that award to every woman on this campus. I’m just thankful to be here.”

The senior ace will look to continue to show why she is the Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year, with the Sun Belt and NCAA tournaments on the horizon.