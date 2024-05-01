79° San Marcos
Texas State softball players gather with Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Updated Softball rankings following 2-1 series victory over Southern Mississippi
May 1, 2024
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against, Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Complex.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
May 1, 2024
Texas State junior infielder Aaron Lugo (1) steps up to bat against LSU in the Astros Foundation Classic, March 3, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
High-scoring offense not enough as pitching falters in loss to Roadrunners
May 1, 2024
Family of man killed by SMPD asks for police accountability
May 1, 2024
TXST, ACC introduce guaranteed transfer program
May 1, 2024
San Marcos community must help Mano Amiga repeal Chapter 143
May 1, 2024

Updated Softball rankings following 2-1 series victory over Southern Mississippi

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
May 1, 2024
Texas+State+softball+players+gather+with+Head+Coach+Ricci+Woodard+during+the+game+against+Texas+A%26M%2C+Wednesday%2C+March+20%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State softball players gather with Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball fell out of the top 25 in week 12 of ESPN’s Division One Softball rankings following its 2-1 series victory over the University of Southern Mississippi last weekend. The Bobcats also fell out of the top 25 in D1 Softball’s rankings.

It’s not all grim for the Bobcats, as Texas State went from #20 to #17 in Softball America’s rankings. The Bobcats also received votes in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll but didn’t enter the top 25.

The NCAA Women’s Softball RPI ranking now has Texas State ranked #17, slightly dropping from #16 last week.

Texas State is second in the Sun Belt Conference behind Louisiana-Lafayette (34-15, 17-1 Sun Belt Conference), trailing by five games.

As the regular season winds down, the Bobcats will be looking to improve their national rankings, with a three-game set against Marshall University (24-24, 10-11 Sun Belt Conference) scheduled for this upcoming Thursday through Saturday at Bobcat Softball Stadium.  
