Updated Softball rankings following 2-1 series victory over Southern Mississippi

Texas State softball fell out of the top 25 in week 12 of ESPN’s Division One Softball rankings following its 2-1 series victory over the University of Southern Mississippi last weekend. The Bobcats also fell out of the top 25 in D1 Softball’s rankings.

It’s not all grim for the Bobcats, as Texas State went from #20 to #17 in Softball America’s rankings. The Bobcats also received votes in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll but didn’t enter the top 25.

The NCAA Women’s Softball RPI ranking now has Texas State ranked #17, slightly dropping from #16 last week.

Texas State is second in the Sun Belt Conference behind Louisiana-Lafayette (34-15, 17-1 Sun Belt Conference), trailing by five games.

As the regular season winds down, the Bobcats will be looking to improve their national rankings, with a three-game set against Marshall University (24-24, 10-11 Sun Belt Conference) scheduled for this upcoming Thursday through Saturday at Bobcat Softball Stadium.