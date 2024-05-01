High-scoring offense not enough as pitching falters in loss to Roadrunners

Sometimes, a good offense is just not enough to get the job done. This was the case on Tuesday night for Texas State baseball (22-23, 8-13 Sun Belt Conference) as it lost to the University of Texas–San Antonio (26-18, 12-6 American Athletic Conference) by a final score of 11-9 at Roadrunner Field in San Antonio.

For the second time in as many meetings this season, the I-35 rivalry was a high-scoring affair. The Bobcats and the Roadrunners lit up the scoreboard in their duels this year, combining for 47 runs in their two respected meetings.

The scoring began early as the Bobcats scored four runs in the first inning and one more in the second inning to give themselves a 5-0 advantage. UTSA, however, struck for three runs in the bottom of the second inning to cut into the deficit.

UTSA took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning courtesy of a grand slam by junior outfielder Mason Lytle. After this, the Roadrunners never relinquished the lead, holding the Bobcats’ comeback off long enough to secure the win.

At the plate for the Bobcats, senior outfielder Kameron Weil and junior infielder Aaron Lugo put together three-hit efforts. Sophomore infielder Chase Mora also extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games with two knocks on the night.

Senior pitcher Tony Robie was given the ball to start the night for the Bobcats. Robie came off a solid outing last Tuesday where he went five scoreless innings but couldn’t deliver the same quality against the Roadrunners.

Robie only worked 2.0 innings, giving up three runs on five hits. In the end, senior pitcher Jack Stroud was charged with the loss as he was the pitcher who gave up the lead.

Texas State will return home to Bobcat Ballpark this weekend when they host Old Dominion University (24-19, 11-10 Sun Belt Conference).

The first pitch of game one between the Bobcats and Monarchs is set to be thrown at 6:05 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.