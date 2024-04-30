86° San Marcos
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford celebrates advancing bases during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium
Vanderford shatters home run record for Bobcat softball
April 30, 2024
Texas State redshirt senior defensive end Chance Main (40) participates in pregame warmups, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Pair of Texas State football players get NFL minicamp invites
April 30, 2024
Team members of ‘Soapbox’ answer questions on a panel, Monday, April 22, 2024, at the Theatre Center.
TXST Film Club debuts new short film "Soapbox"
April 30, 2024
Supporters of the sit-in for Palestine hold up signs and march through The Quad Monday, April 29, 2024, to call for the removal of the Israeli flag from the Multicultural Lounge in Lampasas Hall.
Community gathers for pro-Palestine sit in
April 29, 2024
Rise in syphilis cases impacts TXST
Rise in syphilis cases impacts TXST
April 29, 2024
San Marcos river flows between Rio Vista Park and Ivar’s River Pub, Monday, April 29, 2024.
San Marcos decreases water restrictions
April 29, 2024

Vanderford shatters home run record for Bobcat softball

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
April 30, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+infielder+Sara+Vanderford+celebrates+advancing+bases+during+the+game+against+Texas+A%26M%2C+Wednesday%2C+March+20%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford celebrates advancing bases during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium

On March 29, graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford surpassed former Bobcat Ariel Ortiz to become Texas State softball’s career RBI leader.

 On April 28, Vanderford broke yet another record held by Ortiz when she belted her 40th career home run to become the Bobcats all-time career home run leader.

In a game against the University of Southern Mississippi, Vanderford stepped to the plate at a crucial moment in the game when the Bobcats needed to get some momentum on their side. As she had done 39 times before in her career, Vanderford left the yard, cementing her name atop another category in the Texas State record books.

Vanderford’s record-setting season has been one of her most complete to date. She is on pace to set single-season career highs in runs, hits, doubles, home runs and RBIs. Vanderford also appears to be a shoo-in to be named to the All-Sun Belt team for the third time in her career.

With the regular season winding down and both the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and NCAA Tournament on the horizon, Vanderford’s continued success at the plate will be paramount to helping propel the Bobcats into a deep postseason run.
