Vanderford shatters home run record for Bobcat softball

On March 29, graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford surpassed former Bobcat Ariel Ortiz to become Texas State softball’s career RBI leader.

On April 28, Vanderford broke yet another record held by Ortiz when she belted her 40th career home run to become the Bobcats all-time career home run leader.

In a game against the University of Southern Mississippi, Vanderford stepped to the plate at a crucial moment in the game when the Bobcats needed to get some momentum on their side. As she had done 39 times before in her career, Vanderford left the yard, cementing her name atop another category in the Texas State record books.

Vanderford’s record-setting season has been one of her most complete to date. She is on pace to set single-season career highs in runs, hits, doubles, home runs and RBIs. Vanderford also appears to be a shoo-in to be named to the All-Sun Belt team for the third time in her career.

With the regular season winding down and both the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and NCAA Tournament on the horizon, Vanderford’s continued success at the plate will be paramount to helping propel the Bobcats into a deep postseason run.