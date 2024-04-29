Vanderford makes more history as Texas State wins rubber match against Southern Miss

Graduate student third baseman Sara Vanderford made history as #24 Texas State softball (39-13, 15-6 Sun Belt Conference) defeated Southern Mississippi University (21-26, 9-12 Sun Belt Conference) 4-3 Sunday afternoon at the USM Softball Complex In Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Texas State clinched the series victory over the Golden Eagles with the win.

Vanderford now holds the record for most home runs in program history after she hit a solo home run to put the Bobcats on the board in the fourth inning, making it a 3-1 game.

Home runs were the theme of the game. Senior first baseman J.J. Smith pulled a ball over the right field fence for a two-run home run in the fourth inning, tying the game 3-3. Senior center fielder Piper Randolph joined the party with a clutch, go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning, giving the Bobcats a 4-3 lead.

Catcher Hannah Borden stood out for Southern Miss, belting a three-run home run in the third inning.

Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins started the game, allowing three runs on four hits in 2 ⅔ innings. Freshman pitcher Madison Azua earned the victory out of the bullpen, hurling 4 ⅓ shutout innings on just three hits.

For Southern Miss, junior pitcher Holly Craft started on the mound, allowing three runs in 3 ⅓ innings. Junior pitcher Jana Lee suffered the loss, giving up one run in 3 ⅔ innings in relief.

The Bobcats will now look to their final series of the season this weekend against the University of Marshall (24-24, 10-11 Sun Belt Conference).

The opening pitch between Texas State and Marshall is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.