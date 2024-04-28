Dontae Horne enters transfer portal

Meg Boles Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) attempts a layup, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Senior guard Dontae Horne enters the transfer portal after one season of wearing the maroon and gold in 2023-2024.

Horne committed to Texas State as a part of its 2023-24 recruiting class after playing at Eastern Oklahoma State College.

Horne made the announcement via social media on Saturday. He is the fourth member of the team to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Brandon Love, Jordan Mason and Davion Sykes, who all entered the portal in March.

Horne played in 31 games for the Bobcats this past season, averaging 15 minutes and six and a half points per game.

Horne will have a year of eligibility remaining at his next school.