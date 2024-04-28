Bobcats defeat Arkansas State in final game to avoid series sweep

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior pitcher Drayton Brown (34) pitches the ball against Appalachian State, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (22-23, 8-13 Sun Belt Conference) kept their Sun Belt Tournament hopes alive by stealing game three in Jonesboro in run-rule fashion against Arkansas State (19-24-1, 6-14-1 Sun Belt Conference) 10-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the win, Arkansas State won the series by winning Friday’s doubleheader matchup.

Senior pitcher Drayton Brown got the nod for the Bobcats on the mound. He went the full seven innings punching out four batters and giving up no runs in the effort.

Offensively the Bobcats chose the route of singling Arkansas State to death, with 10 of their base hits being singles.

Texas State senior shortstop Davis Powell collected a triple, the second of his career as a Bobcat, and sophomore outfielder Daylan Pena notched a double today to accompany his two-RBI performance.

The Bobcats finished the weekend strong and look to keep their battle for Mobile alive as they gear up to take on I-35 rival the University of Texas-San Antonio on Tuesday and host Old Dominion next weekend for another pivotal Sun Belt Conference matchup.

The Bobcats remain 1.5 games out of the last qualifying spot for the conference tournament with 9 Sun Belt games left to go.

The opening pitch between Texas State and UTSA is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Roadrunner Field in San Antonio.