Bobcats edge past Southern Miss in second game to even series

James Horton, Sports Reporter
April 28, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

#24 Texas State softball (38-13, 14-6 Sun Belt Conference) won game two of its road series against the University of Southern Mississippi (21-25, 9-11 Sun Belt Conference) 2-1 Saturday afternoon at the USM Softball Complex in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The win evened the series, forcing a rubber match on Sunday.

The game started fast for Texas State with three singles from the first three batters, but after three straight outs, the Bobcats yielded no runs.

The top of the first inning indicated how the remainder of the game unfolded offensively for both teams. The Bobcats had nine hits on Saturday but failed to plate a run until the fifth inning. Graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford drove in one on an RBI single to give Texas State the first lead of the day.

The Golden Eagles put junior pitcher Jana Lee in the circle for game two, and she held off the Bobcat offense all afternoon. Stranding nine runners, Lee continually pitched out of trouble, limiting damage and keeping her team in the game. She finished the game after five innings, allowing one run with two strikeouts.

Lee helped her own cause at the plate. After surrendering the lead in the top half of the fifth to an RBI single from Vanderford, she doubled home the tying run, allowing her to exit the game without being charged with the loss.

Lee’s double prompted the Bobcats to change pitchers. Senior Jessica Mullins replaced freshman Madison Azua.

Azua finished after 4.1 innings, allowing one earned run. Mullins cruised through the final 2.2 innings, holding the Golden Eagles scoreless and striking out three Golden Eagle batters in the seventh inning to earn her 26th win of the season.

Senior utility Hannah Earls drove in the winning run after she singled to right in the top of the sixth inning, scoring sophomore utility Katarina Zarate.

The Bobcats will attempt to win the series in the third and final game on Sunday.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Southern Miss is scheduled to be thrown at 12 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the USM Softball Complex in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+. 
