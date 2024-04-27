Texas State baseball drops first game of series to Arkansas State

Meg Boles Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) drops his bat to run to first baseball after successfully hitting the ball against Texas, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

The University of Arkansas State baseball (18-23-1, 5-13-1 Sun Belt Conference) edged past Texas State (21-22, 7-12 Sun Belt Conference) 5-4 to win game one of Friday’s doubleheader matchup at Kell Field in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The game had 19 total hits, but both teams combined for only one extra-base hit.

Junior pitcher Blaine Harpenau earned the victory on the mound for the Red Wolves. In two innings, he allowed no runs and no hits with no strikeouts and two walks.

In the first inning, the Bobcats jumped ahead early due to back-to-back RBI singles from junior infielder Daylan Pena and redshirt senior catcher August Ramirez.

Arkansas State responded immediately as redshirt junior infielder Cason Tollett hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the first to tie the game.

It wasn’t until the top of the sixth inning that Texas State plated another run.

Freshman outfielder Ryne Farber scored off a Pena sacrifice fly, and senior infielder Davis Powell hit an RBI single to score junior infielder Aaron Lugo.

In a close game throughout, the Red Wolves pulled through in the seventh inning after sophomore infielder Cason Campbell hit a two-RBI single that gave Arkansas State its first and only lead.

Sophomore infielder Chase Mora grounded out to first base with two Bobcats on base to end the game.

The pitching staff for the Bobcats struggled again on Friday. Three Texas State pitchers hit four batters and only struck out three. On a positive note, the pitchers for Texas State left 12 Red Wolves baserunners stranded.