77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) looks to make a play at first during at the game against the University of Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Red Wolves claim series over Texas State with game two win
April 27, 2024
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) drops his bat to run to first baseball after successfully hitting the ball against Texas, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball drops first game of series to Arkansas State
April 27, 2024
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) steps up to the plate to bat during the game against, Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Complex.
Softball drops first game in series to Southern Miss
April 27, 2024
Texas State, OAG launch cold case internship program
Texas State, OAG launch cold case internship program
April 26, 2024
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
April 26, 2024
Texas State graduate student Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud gets comfortable, profitable with first NIL deal
April 25, 2024

Texas State baseball drops first game of series to Arkansas State

Kaden Bessent, Sports Contributor
April 27, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+second+baseman+Chase+Mora+%282%29+drops+his+bat+to+run+to+first+baseball+after+successfully+hitting+the+ball+against+Texas%2C+Tuesday%2C+April+9%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) drops his bat to run to first baseball after successfully hitting the ball against Texas, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

The University of Arkansas State baseball (18-23-1, 5-13-1 Sun Belt Conference) edged past Texas State (21-22, 7-12 Sun Belt Conference) 5-4 to win game one of Friday’s doubleheader matchup at Kell Field in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The game had 19 total hits, but both teams combined for only one extra-base hit.

Junior pitcher Blaine Harpenau earned the victory on the mound for the Red Wolves. In two innings, he allowed no runs and no hits with no strikeouts and two walks.

In the first inning, the Bobcats jumped ahead early due to back-to-back RBI singles from junior infielder Daylan Pena and redshirt senior catcher August Ramirez.

Arkansas State responded immediately as redshirt junior infielder Cason Tollett hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the first to tie the game.

It wasn’t until the top of the sixth inning that Texas State plated another run.

Freshman outfielder Ryne Farber scored off a Pena sacrifice fly, and senior infielder Davis Powell hit an RBI single to score junior infielder Aaron Lugo.

In a close game throughout, the Red Wolves pulled through in the seventh inning after sophomore infielder Cason Campbell hit a two-RBI single that gave Arkansas State its first and only lead.

Sophomore infielder Chase Mora grounded out to first base with two Bobcats on base to end the game.

The pitching staff for the Bobcats struggled again on Friday. Three Texas State pitchers hit four batters and only struck out three. On a positive note, the pitchers for Texas State left 12 Red Wolves baserunners stranded.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Incarnate Word, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State run-rules Incarnate Word for first shutout of season
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to talk about the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball's fourth straight conference series loss
Texas State senior pitcher Jonathan Martinez (45) pitches the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
"When you're playing bad it's contagious": Texas State baseball plagued by inconsistency in 2024
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) gets ready to swing the bat during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Jaguars even series with game two win over Texas State
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) celebrates advancing it to second base during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Farber returns to the lineup as Texas State takes series opener from Jaguars
Texas State senior infielder and outfielder Alec Patino (23) goes to slide to third base during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
Texas State outlasts Incarnate Word in offensive duel
More in features
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) steps up to the plate to bat during the game against, Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Complex.
Softball drops first game in series to Southern Miss
Texas State, OAG launch cold case internship program
Texas State, OAG launch cold case internship program
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State graduate student Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud gets comfortable, profitable with first NIL deal
The Quail Creek Country Club sign is overtaken by weeds and trees, Friday April 19, 2024, in San Marcos.
City to develop new park
(Back: Left to Right) Keiran Greer, Mariela Lopez, Asia Estelle, Avery Michel, Gretchen Garlitos, Lauren Morales (Front: Left to Right) Halle Dillard, Mae Peacock, Lena Wilson-Martinez and Rachel Miller pose, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Texas State.
Art exhibition to showcase perspectives of identity
More in Sports
The Texas State softball team gathers during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball improves national rankings following 4-0 week
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against f Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 202,4 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s 4-0 week
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins plans ahead, reminisces on career at TXST
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud signs autographs for fans after the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud breaks ground with first NIL deal
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold (11) competes in the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Track and field secure four gold medals at Alumni Muster
Texas State junior tennis player Sofia Fortuno celebrate a point during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis finishes regular season with victory against Louisiana-Monroe



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star