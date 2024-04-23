73° San Marcos
Pranesha Dangol, a civil engineering freshman and volunteer at the festival, folds clothes at the clothing swap, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Meadows Center in San Marcos.
Earth Day celebration highlights resources and sustainability
April 23, 2024
City parking fines increase in SMTX
April 23, 2024
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to talk about the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball's fourth straight conference series loss
April 23, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold (11) competes in the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Track and field secure four gold medals at Alumni Muster
April 23, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jonathan Martinez (45) pitches the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
"When you're playing bad it's contagious": Texas State baseball plagued by inconsistency in 2024
April 22, 2024
Texas State junior tennis player Sofia Fortuno celebrate a point during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis finishes regular season with victory against Louisiana-Monroe
April 22, 2024

Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
April 23, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to talk about the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (20-21, 7-11 Sun Belt Conference) went 2-2 last week, defeating the University of Incarnate Word 10-8 before going 1-2 versus conference foe South Alabama over the weekend.

Here are three takeaways from the Texas State’s performance last week:

 

Ryne Farber’s return did not disappoint

Farber returned from an undisclosed injury this weekend against South Alabama. Farber looked sharp at the plate despite being out for almost a month. He went 3-for-6 in game one, accounting for two runs that proved vital as the Bobcats held onto a 6-3 victory. He finished the weekend going 6-for-12 and getting on base seven times.

For Texas State, Farber’s return is a huge boost to the lineup as he now leads the team in batting average, hitting .378, and has been an extremely effective lead-off hitter with a .504 on-base percentage.

 

Pitching was not the problem

The Texas State pitching staff has struggled this season, posting a 5.60 team ERA and giving up over nine hits a game. This weekend was a different story as the Bobcats were solid on the mound, allowing just 12 runs in three games and keeping the team in games late.

Unfortunately, the Bobcat offense could not take advantage, scoring a combined three runs in games two and three after a six-run performance in game one. Hopefully, the pitching performance this weekend continues down the stretch for the Bobcats. 

 

The Bobcats are in dangerous territory

After dropping its fourth straight conference series, Texas State is in danger of missing out on the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament. The Bobcats currently sit at 11th in the Sun Belt standings and will need to move up at least one spot to receive a bid.

It will be important for Texas State to make the conference tournament as the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will likely be the only chance for postseason play for the Bobcats.
