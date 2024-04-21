Jaguars even series with game two win over Texas State

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) gets ready to swing the bat during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

South Alabama (22-17, 7-10 Sun Belt Conference) redshirt senior third baseman Tyler Borges hit a three-run home run as the Jaguars defeated Texas State (20-20, 7-10 Sun Belt Conference) 5-2 in game two of a three-game series Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Ballpark.

Borges’ home run put South Alabama up 5-0 in the fifth inning and was followed by a two-run single from Davis Powell in the bottom half of the inning, making it a 5-2 game.

The game’s first run came on junior center fielder Will Turner scoring on a wild pitch from Texas State senior pitcher Otto Wofford. In the fourth inning, freshman catcher Duncan Matthews laid down a sacrifice bunt, allowing freshman left fielder Rett Johnson to score and pushing the score to 2-0.

The Jaguars used three pitchers en route to defeating the Bobcats. Senior Leif Moore started the game and allowed two runs on four hits, three walks, and four strikeouts in four innings. Junior Mitchell Heer hurled three no-hit innings and picked up the win, and redshirt senior Gant Starling earned the save, pitching two no-hit innings to close out the game.

The Texas State bullpen was active on Saturday as the Bobcats used seven pitchers. Zabel started the game, allowing an earned run on three walks in just one-third of an inning. Wofford closed out the first inning, and sophomore Sam Hall allowed one run in three innings of relief.

Redshirt sophomore Cameron O’Banan allowed three runs in one inning of relief, followed by senior Jack Stroud, who pitched two shutout innings. Graduate Dalton Buckingham and junior Matthew Tippie pitched the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, allowing zero hits.

Texas State will look to return to the win column in the rubber match against South Alabama on Sunday.

The opening pitch in game three between Texas State and South Alabama will be thrown at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.